State needs new political leadership
The news coming out of Washington is embarrassing. I’m tired of hearing about babies in a cage. I’m disgusted by the people being investigated by Mueller. And then it hits home with a spy tied to South Dakota and Dusty Johnson’s association with her. And we have a candidate for governor, Kristi Noem, who is coming from Washington having done nothing the entire time she was there.
It is time. No more government officials who call people names, who would rather be friends with dictators like Kim Jong-un and Putin, who lock up babies/children and separate them from their mothers, and who support policies that just make rich people richer and leave farmers broke while being pawns in a trade war, and who vote to increase the national debt on a weekly basis. It’s time we, the people of South Dakota, throw those that support them out and say we choose to be better than that.
It’s time South Dakota voters stop looking at the “R” behind a name on the ballot and vote for Billie Sutton and Tim Bjorkman who represent our South Dakota values, men of integrity and honor.
Carrie Ackerman-Rice
Lake Andes