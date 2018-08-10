Johnson propelled by power of positivity
Positivity is powerful. A simple smile has the ability to brighten someone’s day; a joyful “hello, friend” can be a gentle reminder that someone has your back; a moving conversation over a cup of coffee at the shop down the street about how we can make an impact on our state, nation and the world has the power to change someone’s outlook on today's political climate. Positivity is powerful. Positivity is powerful enough to win a primary election for United States Congress. I believe positivity is powerful enough to win a general election, too.
I know Dusty Johnson. Because I know Dusty, I know he has the most genuinely positive outlook on life. He will greet you with a smile, a firm handshake, and a “hello, friend” even if he’s only known you for 20 seconds, because he cares about and believes in South Dakota.
He’ll visit your local coffee shop to discuss his outlook on the state of affairs in Washington, D.C., and how he can better improve the lives of South Dakotans if he’s elected to be our next U.S. congressman. I believe in the power of positivity, and I believe in Dusty Johnson
Alexa Moeller
Vermillion