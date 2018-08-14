All Republicans should back Noem
I have heard many in West River say that Marty Jackley should be our nominee for governor and I agree, but the majority rules and he lost.
Some say they won't vote at all. Well, that is a vote for Billie Sutton. If you want Sutton to be your governor, that is the way to do it. As for me, I will vote and vote for Kristi Noem. I urge all Jackley supporters to vote for Kristi, also.
There were very little differences between Marty's ideas and Kristi's ideas. I think Marty himself will vote for Kristi.
James Cummings
Rapid City
Rep. Noem dodges education debate
So Kristi Noem doesn’t want to debate Billie Sutton “at this time.” According to a Rapid City Journal article (Aug. 10), she has time for one debate and her staff doesn’t know when that will be. Give me a break. She declined because she didn’t want to debate in front of the organizers: the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the School Administrators of South Dakota and SDPB.
The debate would have focused on education issues in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Senator Billie Sutton, who accepted the invitation, prioritizes the importance of education from early childhood to vo-tech to college. His “Education for the Next Generation” plan outlines his priorities for students and schools to ensure a bright South Dakota economy for years to come. Sutton’s emphasis on education already has educators taking notice. A group of South Dakota teachers recently formed “Educators for Sutton” and are organizing support for Sutton among South Dakota teachers.
Noem knows she would be embarrassed in such a debate. She, a Trump supporter, has accomplished little while serving in Washington. She’s not going to avoid this education issue. It will rear its head in any debate with Sutton. It’s time for Kristi to go home. Vote Sutton for governor.
Mary Richards
Spearfish
Declining birth rate is not all bad
In response to the "declining birth rate" editorial in the August 4 opinion section of the Journal, I suppose it's too much to hope for a continued reduced birth rate in America. After a couple of generations of reduced birth rate, we just might establish a more stable, sustainable society.
Randy Kane
Crawford, Neb.