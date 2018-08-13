Fires, floods, global warming and a diet change
With scorching heat and raging wildfires in the West and torrential downpours and massive flooding in the East, global warming is not just about a gentle sea rise any more. These tragic consequences of dumping greenhouse gases into our atmosphere call for drastic remedies.
For starters, we should re-join the Paris Climate Accords and actually become a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One of the most effective ways is by changing our diet. Yes, that. Last Fall, Oxford University's prestigious Food Climate Research Network concluded that solving the global warming catastrophe requires massive shift to a plant-based diet. A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use, and 38 percent of land use. Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by transporting animals. The more damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products in our diet by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources. Let's start with our next supermarket visit.
Rubin Myers
Rapid City
Bjorkman would solve the real problems of SD
I am a third-generation South Dakota lawyer and I’m hopeful that my family tradition will continue from our law office on Main Street in Gregory. South Dakota deserves a representative who will not overlook real South Dakota problems in order to score points with a political party or to endlessly fundraise for another election. If you want to change our political system, vote to send Tim Bjorkman to be a legislator in Congress.
I can urge your support for Tim with conviction because he earned a sterling track record of selflessly serving the people of South Dakota in a non-partisan way. Tim spent years applying South Dakota law as a judge, and he was elected because he earned the trust of the communities he served. He did not try to legislate from the bench and was not a loophole seeker. His experience as a judge means that he knows why legislators need to author clearly written laws that mean what they say.
Judge Bjorkman is a serious person who means was he says and says what he means. He has the best credentials to be able to write laws that will make life better and safer for South Dakotans.
Stephanie Pochop
Gregory