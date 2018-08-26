America still the best place to live
Our country is the best in which to live, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. Also, things have been getting better. Let's compare life now to just a decade ago: infant mortality is at an all-time low; firearm violence and homicides are down significantly from the 90's; and the fact is, virtually all of us have a better life than our ancestors.
This country has had an unprecedented history of stability. Consider this: our Constitution and Bill of Rights are over 200 years old and the average life of a constitution is about seven years. So why do we turn on the news every day and most of what we hear is outrage about something? Outrage expands to fill the available space. We hear about the "evil" conservatives and the "ignorant" liberals. This country was built upon "self-evident" truths; upon the principles of justice, fairness, capitalism and freedom.
We seem to have forgotten that and now get up in the morning and check with our side on the outrage of the day. In spite of all this, I still believe in our basics. At the end of the day, I wouldn't trade this country for any other.
Tina Mulally
Rapid City
Sutton is anything but conservative
I find it laughable when I hear Democrat politicians like Billie Sutton claim to be conservative, when their party affiliations reveal the opposite. Of course, there was once a Democrat Party which included conservatives, moderates, people of faith, working people in Middle America, and that party indeed drew upon these groups for its strongest support. But today’s Democrat Party has rejected all those constituents and our values.
Billie Sutton may pretend and proclaim otherwise, but today’s Democrat Party is a wholly owned subsidiary of the extreme political left. Most South Dakotans don’t share the values of Billie’s party anymore and their numbers have dwindled dramatically. So why should conservative South Dakotans support a candidate like Sutton who, as governor, would owe his political fortunes to a Democrat Party led by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and even self-described socialists like Bernie Sanders? Some Democrat candidates are now even advocating for the abolishment of private property rights and business ownership.
Of course, Sutton can associate with whom he chooses. Yet make no mistake, our party affiliation says much about who we really are. Billie Sutton’s party affiliation says he’s anything but conservative.
Ed Randazzo
Rapid City