Noem will be faithful to Trump agenda
People in Middle America, including this state, elected President Trump because we wanted to see something different than politics as usual. Faced with a new direction under President Trump, some entrenched politicians of both parties sided with the Washington establishment. Others recognized the changing political priorities of America and adapted, working to advance the people’s agenda and to truly represent their constituency.
Kristi Noem is one of the good ones. She’s worked closely with President Trump to pass tax cuts, cut regulation, build up defense, support the Second Amendment and generally reaffirm the principles that not only made America great, but which can also make our country greater than ever if we continue this course.
That’s why I’ll be voting for Kristi Noem for governor. Billie Sutton and the Democrats stand in direct conflict with the new direction President Trump has taken America. Sutton and his party not only stand for more taxes, more regulation, and bigger government, they represent an old, discredited status quo which South Dakotans have rightfully rejected.
Zac Pengra
Box Elder
Lawmakers support critical for ethanol
I applaud the Aug. 6 column in the Journal by Sen. Mike Rounds in which he pledges to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) from attacks at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The RFS ensures that biofuels made from South Dakota crops can compete at the pump alongside fossil fuels.
With farm income at a 12-year low, South Dakota’s farmers cannot afford another season of demand destruction. The EPA’s handouts to refiners cut ethanol targets and destroyed an estimated $3.65 billion in corn demand. The EPA also prohibits many fuel vendors from offering E15, a lower-cost ethanol blend during summer months — despite the president’s promise to lift the outdated rule.
However, Sen. Rounds (inadvertently, one assumes) repeated an oil industry lie about the RFS. It does not “expire” in 2022. The law requires the EPA to continue setting biofuel targets according to specific guidelines after 2022. In the past, the EPA stuck close to volume-based targets set by Congress but that hasn’t been true for years, so nothing changes. Oil lobbyists use the 2022 myth to confuse farmers and reopen the debate on the RFS. They want more loopholes and handouts, and it’s up to rural champions like Sen. Rounds to say no.
Kurt Zuehlke
Britton