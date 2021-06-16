Augustana to add Division I men's hockey

SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University is adding Division I men's ice hockey, becoming the first in South Dakota to offer the sport at the top collegiate level.
The school announced the move Wednesday. It will be one of more than 60 Division I schools to offer hockey in the country
Augustana spokeswoman Jill Wilson called it a "game-changing" move for the university.
Sioux Falls businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford donated money to kickstart the program. Wilson would not give details about the contribution other than to say it would "facilitate this extraordinary opportunity."
Details about an arena, coach, conference and program start have not been announced. The Sanford Premier Center, home to a United States Hockey League team, seats more than 10,000 for hockey,
Augustana has said it wants to move all of its programs to Division I by 2030.
USD program track to send six to Olympic Trials
Six Coyotes, four alumni and two recent graduates for the University of South Dakota will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday through June 27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The top three finishers in each event at the trials will represent Team USA at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Competing will be Chris Nilsen and Ethan Bray in the men's pole vault; Lara Boman, in the women's hammer throw; Emily Grove, in the women's pole; Ben Hammer, in the men's discus and Zack Anderson, in the men's high jump.
This season marks the most combined athletes and alumni that South Dakota will send to the U.S. Olympic Trials in recent memory. Grove (’17) will be making her third career appearance at the Trials in the pole vault, but this will mark her first time without donning the Coyote uniform. She qualified following her freshman year in 2012 and placed 10th in 2016. Nilsen (’20) makes his second career appearance in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He initially qualified for the 2016 trials out of high school. Both Grove and Nilsen made Team USA for the 2017 World Championships.
Boman (’19) makes her Olympic Trials debut in the hammer throw and Hammer (’19) makes his first appearance in the discus. South Dakota fifth-year seniors Anderson (’21) and Bray (’21) will also make their debut at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Anderson punched his ticket by clearing the Olympic high jump standard of 7-foot-5 (2.26m) in April, while Bray advanced as one of the top-24 entries in the pole vault.