Augustana to add Division I men's hockey

This season marks the most combined athletes and alumni that South Dakota will send to the U.S. Olympic Trials in recent memory. Grove (’17) will be making her third career appearance at the Trials in the pole vault, but this will mark her first time without donning the Coyote uniform. She qualified following her freshman year in 2012 and placed 10th in 2016. Nilsen (’20) makes his second career appearance in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He initially qualified for the 2016 trials out of high school. Both Grove and Nilsen made Team USA for the 2017 World Championships.