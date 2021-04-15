BABCOCK: Win the battle, lose the war

Recently the United States Forest Serivce bragged about defeating the bark bettle that decimated the ponderosa pine in the Black Hills (Rapid City Journal, 4-09-2021). The saw mill in Hill City also said it was closing because of lack of timber to saw into boards. Another recent unfortunate happening was the Schroeder Fire, among other Black Hills fires that firefighters had difficulties with because of downed timber (most likely from the bark beetle killed trees that were not removed from the forest).
First off, the FS took a different approach about the bark beetle infestation of the 2000's. When the bark beetles attacked the Black Hills in the 1970's and the 1980's, the FS aggreesively and immediately had these trees removed from the forest and the local saw mills sawed these infected trees into boards. In both outbreaks the battle was quickly won with minimal damage to the forest. When the beetles again struck in the 2000's the FS did little for many years in an attempt to stop the beetle's destroying of our forest.
As we all now know, the beetles severely damaged the pine forest in a good share of the Black Hills before the FS claimed their 2017 battle victory. This was a triple loss for the Black Hills. There were certainly thousands of trees that were not marketed and turned in lumber, a monetary loss for the FS. It also kept the bark beetles in the forest to set the bugs up for another attack on pines.
It created fire hazards with all the dry, dead pine trees. It also hampered fire fighting will all that downed deadfall. I am not sure I would want the FS to manage my vegetable garden, too many of their steering decisions are based on the looking out the rear-view mirror and not out the windshield. It is my opinion that the FS has not accepted any responsibility for our Black Hills timber shortage. I feel it was their lack of effort, not a perfect storm that brought us where we are now. Faster response next time, please.
Joseph Babcock is a former logger in the Black Hills for 15 years. He was part of the logging crews in the 1970's and 1980's that removed these bark beetle infested trees and the Black Hills survived these attacks with very little damage to the forest. Our crews did nothing but harvest infested trees for several months after each attack.