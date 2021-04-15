BABCOCK: Win the battle, lose the war

Recently the United States Forest Serivce bragged about defeating the bark bettle that decimated the ponderosa pine in the Black Hills (Rapid City Journal, 4-09-2021). The saw mill in Hill City also said it was closing because of lack of timber to saw into boards. Another recent unfortunate happening was the Schroeder Fire, among other Black Hills fires that firefighters had difficulties with because of downed timber (most likely from the bark beetle killed trees that were not removed from the forest).

First off, the FS took a different approach about the bark beetle infestation of the 2000's. When the bark beetles attacked the Black Hills in the 1970's and the 1980's, the FS aggreesively and immediately had these trees removed from the forest and the local saw mills sawed these infected trees into boards. In both outbreaks the battle was quickly won with minimal damage to the forest. When the beetles again struck in the 2000's the FS did little for many years in an attempt to stop the beetle's destroying of our forest.