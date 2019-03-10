SIOUX FALLS — Badlands Motor Speedway is on the market again, continuing a persistent effort by its owner to sell the racetrack.
Owner Chuck Brennan said a potential deal was reached with a former owner of the Brandon-based track, but the deadline to produce the funding has passed without any notification from the prospective buyer, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.
The Dollar Loan Center owner bought the former Huset's Speedway in 2015. Brennan closed it in 2017 after making renovations to the site.
Brennan said he will allow time for another offer, but if no buyer comes forward he might have to move forward with previous plans to dismantle the track.
"We just need to determine at this point what we're going to do," he said.
In December, Brennan reached an agreement with Steve Rubin, whose family previously owned Huset's. They agreed to extend the sales deadline and give Rubin more time to find backing. Rubin did not respond to a request for comment.
Badlands has been trying to sell the property for months. He tried to initiate bidding at an auction last fall. The preliminary bid was set at $3.15 million. No one made an offer.
Brennan said in October he would keep the listing up until December, but if there was no deal in place he would remove and recycle the buildings and utilities. Rubin then produced an offer, asking for 60 days to form an investment team and come up with the money.
Brennan will wait for more offers to come in, but he wasn't sure about the future. Badlands Motor Speedway is listed available for purchase on the racetrack's website for $9.45 million.
"I do want to give ample time if somebody wants to step forward and buy it, they sure can," Brennan said. "I'd much rather have it out there racing."