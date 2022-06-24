Bands on Bordeaux lineup announced

There will be some familiar faces taking to the stage next month for the annual Bands on Bordeaux concert series. Concerts are 6-9 p.m. at 116 East First Street y Railroad Park.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna explained there is a Bands Committee that reviews different folks who call throughout the years expressing interest in performing here. Michna noted she does her best to collect the different groups and put them before the committee with showcases of their work and their price points.

One thing that’s always a staple for the committee, and for the community in general, is to always have at least one local band. A number of Chamber members sponsor the concerts, Michna said, and more often than not they want to sponsor the local group.

Kicking off this year’s events is The Devon Worley Band, on July 7. Last year, the band was the final, encore concert, though the regular outside venue was changed to the Nelson Physical Activity Center due to expected inclement weather.

“That girl and that band, they pulled off one of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” Michna said. “She deserves a bigger audience. We’re going to pull her in for the first show, which is always our biggest show.”

The first show will also be the venue for presentation of the annual Chamber awards.

Though things will be rolling out for the Fur Trade Days carnival, the rides won’t be open yet. Instead, entertainment will continue at Second and Main with a concert from Alexa Winston

The following Thursday, July 14, will see local favorites The Bar Flies. The group “has always started with us, and they’re going to stick with us,” Michna said. In terms of the sponsorship popularity for The Bar Flies, she said it comes full circle in the mentality of thinking and shopping local first.

On July 21, Abbey Road will be the featured performer. As implied by the name, the group is a Beatles cover band. Michna noted there is a demographic of Beatles fans in Chadron, and this group does a good job.

Wrapping up the July concerts is Soca Jukebox. Michna noted this group will provide some variety, as they have more of a Reggae style. “We’ve been trying to get them for quite a few years now,” she added.

Another familiar group from last year, Nathan Dean and the Damn Band, will play the Aug. 18 encore show. “They got rained out right when they started,” Michna said of the 2021 show, “So we wanted to give them another shot.”

Michna expressed her appreciation to all of the sponsors for Bands on Bordeaux, as those sponsorships keep the event free for people. There will be a bar area, and any money from the bar goes to expenses for the area and renovating Railroad Park. Several vendors will be available as well, and folks are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the activities.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0