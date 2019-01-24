Regional agricultural producers were recognized Saturday at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Ag Banquet. A large crowd packed Assumption Arena for a meal, entertainment and door prizes in a tradition that dates back to 1976.
“It’s extremely important to give back our appreciation. Although we may not see them on a regular basis, they are instrumental in making our economy tick,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Mincha ahead of the banquet. The Chamber sends out 800 invitations each year and generally attracts an average of 550 attendees.
The Chadron Record will continue the community’s recognition of agriculture with its annual Progress in Agriculture issue, which will be published during the first week of March. As part of the project this year, the paper is seeking submissions to its first-ever Ag Photo Contest.
Readers are invited to submit up to two entries depicting agricultural life in Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan counties. Photos may be emailed to kerri.rempp@lee.net or shared in the comments section on the Record’s Facebook page under the post announcing the Ag Photo Contest. All entries must include the name of the entrant and where the photo was taken. Entries are due Feb. 22 and will be published in the Progress in Agriculture edition.
One winner will be selected in a random drawing to win a $50 gift certificate to Bomgaars.