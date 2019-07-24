HILL CITY | Rebecca J. “Becky” Howey Barker, 91, died July 22, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on July 26, at the Hill City Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
HILL CITY | Rebecca J. “Becky” Howey Barker, 91, died July 22, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on July 26, at the Hill City Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.