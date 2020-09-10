BARNETT: South Dakota voters have a choice

Voters that completed an absentee ballot application form earlier this year will receive a ballot if they marked the option of receiving absentee ballots for all elections or the general election on their request form. If you cannot recall whether you requested an absentee ballot for the general election, you may contact your county auditor or check the VIP page on our website. The VIP page will also provide additional information such as your sample ballot and polling location.

South Dakota’s absentee voting period begins 46 days prior to the election on September 18th. We encourage voters wishing to use this option to request your absentee ballot as soon as you’re able – which you can do right now – and return the ballot to your county auditor with sufficient time allowed for mail delivery.