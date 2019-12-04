Meth. We're on it.
So says a South Dakota advertising campaign against the rising use of methamphetamine in our state.
That message went, well, let’s call it spiral viral. It not only went viral nationally on social media, but spiraled into an ad campaign shown on national TV and featured on talk radio and in newspapers far and wide.
It hit its mark by generating discussion and publicity beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. If the old adage that there’s no such thing as bad publicity is true, well ... this is off the charts.
Now, for the bad news. Our state has been mocked to death over this campaign.
We have become the butt of jokes from our neighboring states, nationally known talk show hosts and everyone on the internet who has an opinion — which is everyone on the internet. And not for the first time. You might remember the “Don’t Jerk and Drive” campaign from a few years back about safe driving on snowy roads. It was met with a similar reception. The state might be getting a little too cute (if that’s the right word) with the message it’s sending out.
But there’s nothing cute about methamphetamine addiction or other forms of substance abuse. So let’s hope the message is not lost in the avalanche of jokes.
Drug abuse not only hurts the abuser, but deeply shakes those around the abuser. And it leads to just crimes, but violent crimes.
And there is more bad news — this is more stinging than some criticism. We, the taxpayers of this state, paid $1.4 million for this campaign, which was designed by an out-of-state agency.
That $1.4 million pill would have been easier to swallow had it been paid to an in-state marketing firm. Especially during this holiday season when we would like all of our residents to shop locally.
But before we even opened up state coffers to start such a campaign, shouldn’t we have asked ourselves a critical question or two? Like is this meth campaign worth it?
It raises awareness of a problem that everyone already knew was a problem. But it doesn’t come with any new solutions.
We are all supposed to be “on” the problem, but how do we do that without a plan of attack?
Maybe we should have spent the $1.4 million on formulating a plan of attack. Get some of the smartest people in the state and most knowledgeable people about the meth problem together. Let them formulate a plan and take it to our communities.
Or perhaps it could have gone to agencies that provide badly needed addiction services.
Without question, the ad campaign is well-intentioned. And the expenditure shows the state is serious about the methamphetamine epidemic. Those are the positives regardless of the campaign’s success or reception, and they should be noted.
South Dakota has a meth crisis that affects every community in the state, Gov. Kristi Noem has said. Meth accounted for more than 3,600 statewide arrests in 2018. About one-third of the people we have locked up in this state are incarcerated because of drugs.
So far, Noem said the ad campaign has achieved desired results. People are definitely talking about meth and South Dakota, and the campaign has survived several national news cycles.
Also, Noem has pointed out the state’s new OnMeth.com website has been visited by thousands of South Dakotans. The site has a “get involved” section — clicked on by many, according to Noem — that suggests practical ways to combat meth in your community.
The website also lists treatment resources.
We have a long battle ahead of us against meth and other opioids. There are no easy answers or quick fixes via ad campaigns or more meetings.
A recent Los Angeles Times story reported that South Dakota should forget the ridicule over its campaign and focus on changing a drug law:
“South Dakota is the only state that classifies ingestion of illegal substances as a felony, a hard-line approach that has widely been shown to make it harder to break the cycle of addiction.
“Even if a user manages to go clean, a felony conviction makes it more difficult to find a job, especially one with health insurance, increasing the chances of a relapse,” according to the story.
The law in effect criminalizes addiction, said Libby Skarin, policy director for South Dakota’s American Civil Liberties Union.
Other leaders in South Dakota think such watering down of the state’s drug laws would be disastrous. They say changing ingestion to a misdemeanor would create problems, such as making prosecutions more difficult.
Regardless of your stand on the changes to laws or the campaign, let this be your takeaway: We need an aggressive assault against meth, opioids and other harmful drugs on all fronts. And then we must take that fight to our communities to battle drug abuse.
Together.