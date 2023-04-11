The Battle Creek Fire Department is responding to a wildland fire in the 13000 block of Battle Creek Road.
Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey told the Journal the incident was handled with the first alarm and crews on-scene estimate the size at approximately three to five acres.
Harvey said he believes forward progress has been stopped at this time.
BCFD asked that the public avoid the area. State fire units are also on-scene.
Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com
Darsha Dodge
Reporter
