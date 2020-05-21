Baxter the Bat hero of new kids' book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Black Hills Parks & Forests Association is excited to announce the release of a new children’s book, "Baxter Saves the Day," about Jewel Cave National Monument. BHPFA worked with South Dakota author Pat Schultz to help launch this book. The story is about a Townsend’s Big Ear Bat that helps save Jewel Cave National Monument from a wildfire.

“Baxter Saves the Day” is available for purchase at blackhillsparks.org, along with a free special video reading of the book by author Schultz.

BHPFA is an official nonprofit partner of Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the National Grasslands Visitor Center. BHPFA operates 14 retail stores for these five agencies. A portion of store proceeds is provided to the partners for educational materials and programs.

