Beagle earns All-America honors in 1,000-yard freestyle

Junior Taylor Beagle earned Second Team All-America honors Wednesday on the opening day of the 2020 Division II National Championship in Geneva, Ohio, at the Spire Institute-Aquatic Center. Senior Destini Oehlertz also opened her championships on Wednesday.

Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate, broke her own record in the 1,000-yard freestyle swimming to a time of 10 minutes, 08.56 seconds. Beagle also surpassed a swimmer from the fast heat notching the 14th spot in the event.

“Taylor had an outstanding 1,000-free," Augustana coach Lindsie Micko said. "She was eighth in her heat at the halfway mark and closed strongly to finish second to break her own school record and become an All-American. I’m very proud of those two!”

Oehlertz competed in the 50-yard freestyle tying for 30th place with a time of 23.69. Oehlertz will have two days before competing in the 100-yard freestyle prelims on Saturday.

Beagle will return back to action Thursday with the 400-yard IM prelims held in the morning session.

Studer named UMAC Player of the Week

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) named University of Northwestern St. Paul sophomore Tyrus Studer as the men's tennis Player of the Week.