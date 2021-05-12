You can always spend some time on https://rapidcityjournal.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://rapidcityjournal.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://rapidcityjournal.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Delta Air Lines regional jet made an emergency landing Sunday night at Rapid City Regional Airport following an engine failure with the aircraft.
- Updated
On May 5, Officer Derek Bauer and Sgt. Stolley investigated a report of a child abuse situation involving the use of illegal drugs at a reside…
- Updated
The man who hid inside his Piedmont home during a 3.5-hour stand-off with law enforcement on Thursday evening is charged with three crimes aft…
- Updated
A Pennington County deputy violated the Fourth Amendment when he seized empty drug vials from a paramedic based on "nothing more than a hunch"…
South Dakota’s first and only free-standing birth center opened Friday in Rapid City, offering mothers-to-be safe, personalized options for gi…
- Updated
A man who allegedly fired a gun during a domestic violence incident was arrested after a 3.5-hour long stand-off at a Piedmont mobile home par…
Seeley Clothing owner Leonard Bachman still takes pleasure in wearing a well-tailored suit and tie to work every day. Leonard will celebrate h…
- Updated
A 60-year-old man died at the Care Campus on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Labor and Regulation announced Wednesday that South Dakota will end its participation in the federal go…
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.