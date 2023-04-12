Douglas School District Superintendent Kevin Case and the Executive Team announced Wednesday Beau Voegeli has been selected to be Douglas High School's next principal beginning this summer.

Voegeli was raised in Oakes, North Dakota. He began his career in education as a teacher at Lead-Deadwood Schools, where he worked as an elementary and middle school teacher and coached wrestling and football. Voegeli then moved to Rapid City to serve as dean of students and assistant principal at Central High School for four school years.

“I am excited to serve the Douglas school community. I have enjoyed meeting those on the interview committees and believe that my leadership skills and experience will be a great fit with what Douglas High School is looking for now and moving forward. It is an exciting time to join and grow with the district,” Voegeli said.

The process to find a candidate was thorough and included careful screening and multiple interviews, according to the district. Douglas School District's Executive Team thanked all who participated in the interview process and current DHS Principal Duane Wince for his many years of service to the district.

“We are excited to have Beau Voegeli join the Patriot family. Mr. Voegeli has the experience and drive to lead DHS, and his focus on teaching and learning and vision of instructional excellence and academic success for all students is congruent with our district’s Strategic Direction,” Superintendent Case said.