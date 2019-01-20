RAPID CITY | Mary M. Beckwith, 88, passed away on Jan. 18, 2019.
Mary was born on Oct. 11, 1930, in Independence, MO, to Thomas William Sr. and Madge Alice (Mendenhall) Thatcher. She grew up in the East Independence community, attending Spring Branch Grade School from grades 1-8, graduating from William Chrisman High School in 1948. She was a member of the National Honor Society for two years. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA, for one year before beginning her career as a secretary.
Mary married Lee Beckwith on Jan. 20, 1952, in Independence, and after a honeymoon in the Ozarks, moved to Murdo, SD, to establish their home. Together they owned and managed the family business on Main Street in Murdo for over 40 years, before retiring to Rapid City in 1986. They also spent 24 winters in the eastern Mesa, AZ, area.
Mary enjoyed working on the computer, reading, watching movies, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. She was a member of Silver Sneakers at the Athletic Club for many years. In her earlier years she knitted and crocheted items for her children and grandchildren. Her Christian faith was very important to her and was a life-long member of the Community of Christ denomination.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lee Beckwith; her son, Gary Lee Beckwith; her parents, Thomas and Madge Thatcher; two brothers, Thomas Jr. and Ellis Thatcher; and sister, Doris Beckwith.
Survivors include one son, Eugene “Gene” (Patricia) Beckwith of Reliance, SD; one daughter, Linda (Quentin) Kavanaugh of Safford, AZ; daughter-in-law, Ruth Beckwith of Rapid City; one brother, David (Linda) Thatcher of Blue Springs, MO; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at later date in Murdo, SD.
Memorials may be directed to the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 or the charity of your choice.
