RAPID CITY | Bernard Blaine Beer lost his courageous 15-year battle with cancer on Aug. 11, 2018, at his home in Rapid City. He was surrounded by his loving family including his wife of 53 years, all nine of his children and various family members.
Bernie was born July 20, 1943, in Dupree to Fred and Mary (Boeding) Beer. He grew up on the family homestead 11 miles west of Isabel. He attended country school at Glad Valley and graduated from Dupree High School in 1961. He went on to attend South Dakota State University graduating with an Agriculture Business degree. Bernie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen (Alley) Beer on Aug. 29, 1964. In the years to follow he worked at various ranching positions until finally making a permanent residence in Faith, where he worked for two years as an agriculture mobile unit instructor. He then became an agriculture loan officer at the Farmer’s State Bank and maintained that position for the next 15 years. In addition to his career, he enjoyed spending his time working on his cattle ranch due to his love of the livestock and life-long dream of pursuing it as a full-time career in retirement. He continued his ranching career up until he retired and moved to Rapid City in the Spring of 2007.
During his retirement, Bernie enjoyed the trips that he and Karen took to Branson, MO; North Carolina; Florida; and an Alaskan Cruise. In addition to these travels they also spent a great deal of time devoted to attending numerous sporting events watching their grandchildren. One of Bernie’s greatest joys was sitting in the stands while cheering on his children and grandchildren. He oftentimes would try to be in more places than one while tracking the various sporting events that were taking place simultaneously. His love of his grandchildren was very evident in his enthusiasm in the stands. His life revolved around his 35 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Throughout the years he was involved in Knights of Columbus, FFA and the Lion’s Club. His accolades include: 1982 Prime Promoter of the Year Award from the SD Beef Council, 35-year service award from the Knights of Columbus, 1985-1986 President’s Appreciation Award from Lions International, Ziebach County Conservation Appreciation Award, Lion of the Year Award 1986-1987, and the 2005 Izaak Walton Wildlife Habitat Award.
He provided not only a secure loving home for his family but a legacy of honesty, hard-work and integrity. He was true to his Catholic faith which was evident in his home as well as his interaction with those around him. He was a one-of-a-kind person whose jokes could fill a room with laughter even in his final days. He will long be remembered for his unique smile that would light up the faces of those around him (the Grandpa Bernie smile😊).
Bernie is survived by his wife, Karen Beer of Rapid City; nine children, JoAnne (Joel) Kammerer of Philip, Cheryl (Doug) Hohenberger of Mud Butte, Patti (Rusty) Molstad of Rapid City, Barbara (Kelly) Stout of Pierre, Carolyn (Shane) Severyn of Pierre, Ken (Becky) Beer of Rapid City, Mary (Gabriel) Enriquez of Charlotte, NC, Leanne (Jeff) Schlekeway of Pierre, and Brad (Amber) Beer of New Underwood; two brothers, Adolph (Marge) Beer of Isabel and Fred (Karen) Beer of Lemmon; his brother-in-law, Jim Hulm of Jasper, MN; his sister-in-law, Maureen Beer of Timberlake; 35 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; three sisters, Louise, Mary (Bill) and Alice; and two brothers, John and LeRoy.
A wake service begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with visitation beginning at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, at the church, with viewing one hour prior. A reception and luncheon will follow the Mass at the church. Interment will be at 4 p.m. CDT at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.
A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for cancer care.
Friends may sign Bernie’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.