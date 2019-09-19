BELLE FOURCHE | The Belle Fourche Flight Center Fly-In and Job Fair is Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Flight Center at 10970 Airport Rd.
The event starts with a free breakfast at 7 a.m.
The Job Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will include displays from Black Hills State University, Western Dakota Technical Institute. Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota National Guard.
Local and regional employers interviewing applicants include Pipeline Plastics, Wells Fargo, Scott Peterson, Black Hills National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Ring Container, Black Hills Life Flight, Rapid City Regional Hospital, Air Force and National Guard Recruiters, Black Hills State University. Additional employers will be added as their participation is confirmed.
Sabrina Harman, WIT Coalition, and Cricket Palmer, National Guard Alcohol and Drug Control Officer (ADCO), will also attend.
Expected are local and regional pilots, flying a variety of airplane types and models, from Wyoming, South Dakota, and Montana, in to Belle Fourche.
They will be available to talk with the attendees about their airplanes, including some homebuilt aircraft, and they will explain how they became interested in flying and how they were trained.
A limited number of first-time flyer flights will be offered free of charge. Anyone who is interested in learning how to fly and would like to experience flight should sign up for a flight on the Belle Fourche Flight Center Facebook page or call the airport at 605-892-6345.
Keith Materi, well-known Fly-In announcer, will describe the type of plane as well as introduce the plane’s pilot to the crowd and provide further information, history and background. Anyone wishing to provide more information about their aircraft or their pilot experience should complete the Aircraft Information Sheet on the Facebook page, facebook.com/bellefourcheflightcenter. This form applies to all types of aircraft, including the radio-controlled aircraft.
Static aircraft displays include Black Hills Life Flight medical evacuation airplane and helicopter; Radio-Controlled Aircraft (RCA) Club aircraft, including dronesl and demonstrations by skydiving and jump clubs. Attendees will have the opportunity to fly a virtual reality flight simulator.
Also included will be an airplane wash by the Belle Fourche Chapter of the Future Farmers of America, children’s games and model airplane construction and a display of Model T’s
Other possible events include tethered balloon flights (weather permitting) and an opportunity to walk around inside a non-flying, ground-connected balloon, display of an Agribusiness Crop Sprayer and a Blackhawk helicopter
Free lunch will be served starting at noon. The event is anticipated to wrap up in mid- to late-afternoon on Saturday.
For more information, Kyli Deranleau, Belle Fourche Flight Center at 605-645-8943 or Edna McDermott at 605-456-2024.