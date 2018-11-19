Belle Fourche is decked out and ready for another start to the holiday season with Light Up the Night on Nov. 23 and Shop Small Weekend on Nov. 23-24
These annual events are always a hit and are sure to get you in the holiday spirit! Shop Small is promoted by the Belle Fourche Chamber as a way to remind and encourage shoppers to patronize their local businesses and vendors when checking off the names on their gift lists.
Many businesses in Belle Fourche are participating by having big sales and special in-store events and open houses.
It all starts Friday morning Nov. 23 when shops open their doors and the Le Belle Marché Holiday Indoor Market kicks off at the Roosevelt Events Center (1010 State St) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will find everything from clothing and decor, to handcrafted gifts, South Dakota made products, baked goods and much more.
Light Up the Night is a collaboration of several organizations with a single goal: To make the start of the holiday season in Belle Fourche spectacular.
From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Belle Fourche Cowboy Band will be serving up bowls of chili and classic musical carols at the Community Hall. The Tri-State Museum hosts its annual open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., so be sure to stop in to warm up and view the exhibits.
Pause from shopping downtown State street to watch the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m., followed by the Lighting of the City Christmas Tree. Then hurry over to the the Center of the Nation Monument 415 5th Ave. for the fireworks finale.
Shop Small Weekend and the Le Belle Marché Holiday Indoor Market continue on Saturday with more sales and festivities all over town. For more information, go to www.bellefourchechamber.org or call the Belle Fourche Chamber at (605)892-2676.