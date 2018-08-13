The Belle Fourche boys' and girls' soccer teams opened the 2018 season Monday at Hart Ranch against Douglas/Rapid City Christian, and if the first games are any indication, there might be a lot of offensive fireworks this season from the Broncs.
Behind a hat-trick from Barak Minor the boys' team beat Douglas/Rapid City Christian 7-2 and with hat-tricks from Lauren Collins and Elainna Brill the girls won 11-2.
In the first half of the boys' game, the Broncs mad multiple opportunities but only came away with two goals. In the eighth minute Cruz Kellern got Belle Fourche on the board, and in the 26th minute Minor scored his first goal.
In the second half the flood gates opened. In the 41st minute Michael Leverington got the scoring started, and in the 47th minute Minor added his second goal of the day.
At the 52nd minute mark Douglas/Rapid City Christian got on the board, only to have Minor score his third goal in the 61st minute to make the score 5-1.
"I only had as many shots as I had goals so I can’t say it was all me, it was a group effort," Minor said. "My teammates got me the ball, we got ball possession, worked it around and I had the shot. I owe it to my teammates."
Josiah Trimble scored in the 68th minute to give Belle Fourche a 6-1 lead, Douglas/Rapid City Christian scored a minute later, but Kellern added his second goal in the 75th minute to cap the game off.
"I thought we possessed and controlled the flow very well," Belle Fourche coach Anthony Bradley said. "We had a few breakdowns on defense in the second half but overall I’m very pleased with how we looked for the first game of the season."
The Broncs, 1-0, did not let up despite taking a multiple goal lead. Bradley said he thought the work the team did in conditioning during the preseason showed itself in the win, and Minor agreed.
"We seemed pretty conditioned," Minor said. "We just kept the pedal to the medal and I think that was honestly the key was the fact that we kept the intensity the whole game."
Douglas/Rapid City Christian moved to 1-1 on the season, and coach Doug Kenoyer said he was happy with the effort his team put in.
"I thought they played hard, I thought Belle Fourche was definitely more organized than we were. We have a newer team, for a second game I thought they played pretty well," he said. "They had opportunities, some of then they capitalized on, some they didn’t; Belle Fourche definitely had more, but I was pleased with their performance."
Belle Fourche will face Sioux Falls Christian Saturday at home at noon while Douglas/Rapid City Christian will travel to face Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday at 5 p.m.
In the girls' game, Douglas/Rapid City Christian got off to the hot start when Calissa Strohbeen notched a penalty kick goal in the eighth minute.
That's when the Broncs decided to fire up the offensive firepower, and they scored 10 straight goals.
Both Collins and Brill said the first goal shocked the team awake, and it never looked back.
"You still have to get back and hustle," Collins said. "There’s 80 minutes in a game, it’s not done yet, it’s only one goal."
At halftime Belle Fourche led 7-1 behind two goals from Emilee Farghali (15th and 38th minute), three from Brill (17th, 21st, and 29th minutes), one goal from Collins (19th minute) and one goal from Molly Ryan.
In the second half Collins scored in the 49th minute, Ryan scored again in the 52nd minute and Collins scored again in the 56th minute.
Jordynn Toliver scored for Douglas/Rapid City Christian in the 76th minute, and Ava Walker got on the board for Belle Fourche in the 78th minute.
Brill said what worked so well for the Belle Fourche offense was the excitement of getting back together to play the first game of the season, which is also why the Broncs didn't seem to let up.
"We haven’t played with each other in a long time so to be able to cross it and shoot together, it made it a lot of fun and really exciting," she said. "I never let up, because everything can change. In the beginning they scored on us first which meant we had to work even harder."
Belle Fourche coach Kyle Parks said despite the lopsided score, he thought his team does have things to work on. Touches, corner kicks, getting the ball from inside to outside on offense and offense to defensive transitions are on the list of things that he said need work.
Still, he said he's going to let his team enjoy the win.
"Normally people would say ‘don’t get too overconfident' but I think the girls need that confidence," he said. "Winning like this; I hope they go into every game thinking they’re going to smash the other team as long as they keep the same pace, drive and don’t let up I’m fine with it. We’ll see in the next two games if we’re going to stay confident and still treat our opponent with respect."
Belle Fourche, 1-0, will host Groton Area Friday at 4 p.m. while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 0-2, travels to Lincoln for a 5 p.m. game Friday.