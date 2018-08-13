A woman arrested over the weekend for allegedly smashing 43 windows at Belle Fourche High School reportedly told her ex-husband as he gave her a lift after the incident she "hates the school."
Belle Fourche resident Sally (Fixter) Norris, 59, was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday by the Belle Fourche Police Department on a first-degree charge of intentional damage to property for the destruction of 43 windows, with the total damage estimated at over $20,000.
According to an affidavit attached to charging documents filed Monday in Butte County, police were called to Belle Fourche High School Friday morning on reports of vandalism and spoke to a janitor and football staff member who noticed broken windows but "did not observe anyone around." A 3-4 inch fastener was observed by reporting officer Sgt. Ryan Cherveny.
Security camera footage reviewed by police showed a dark-colored van arrive just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. By 7 p.m. that night, police had identified the van as belonging to Norris and her ex-husband Franklin Norris. Around 10 p.m. Friday, police located the van at Franklin's Fruitedale residence and, with a warrant for the van, had it towed into custody.
Just before midnight, Sally arrived at the police department, the affidavit says, "asking for a police report about vandalism to her home that she reported" on Aug. 8 and was shortly thereafter taken into custody for a vandalism incident that previous Wednesday.
Norris has had a longstanding complaint against the city and school district for flooding in her home.
In her application for a court-appointed attorney, she requested Alison Ramsdell, the head of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota. Court documents show Norris, who legally changed her name to Fixter on Wednesday, has been appointed legal counsel of Rena Hymans of Sturgis. An initial hearing will be held on Aug. 23 in Butte County.