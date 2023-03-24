Who has the best jobs in South Dakota? Women in agriculture, according to a new podcast “The Best Job in South Dakota.” The podcast celebrates the lives and careers of its guests and the diversity of agriculture-related job possibilities.

“The Best Job in South Dakota” launched March 1 to coincide with Women’s History Month, and new episodes will drop every other Wednesday. Co-hosts Rebecca Blue and Chris Church are continually looking for laudable South Dakota women to interview who work in agriculture-related industries.

“These individuals are making a difference in their communities through agriculture and related fields, demonstrating the important role that women play, and surprising us with experiences from their journeys,” Blue said. “The podcast aims to inspire and connect women in ag across the state and beyond.”

Blue and Church said their guests will include farmers, ranchers, vintners, agronomists, conservationists, educators, scientists, park managers, policy specialists, FFA and 4-H members and more. The podcast aims to teach listeners about the importance of agriculture and the array of jobs related to it on and off farms and ranches.

The first episode, “The Blue Truck Incident,” features Stacy Hadrick, a South Dakota State University extension associate in Brookings, and the second episode, “Baby Doll in the Window?!” introduces listeners to Abby Bischoff, executive director for the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls.

The next new episode, dropping March 29, introduces listeners to Leah Heidler, who lives on a ranch near Faith and is a CPA and shareholder specializing in the agriculture industry at Casey Peterson, LTD.

By interviewing women throughout the state, each half-hour podcast episode also serves as a South Dakota road trip that may reveal surprising facts. Blue, for example, discovered Faulkton was known for its carousel. The community of about 830 people is home to a carousel built in 1925 by the C.W. Parker Company. The Faulkton City Carousel was formerly owned by local resident Bob Ketterling, and now the city owns and operates it in his memory.

Blue herself has an extensive agriculture career that’s taken her from her hometown of Huron to Washington, D.C. to Argentina. The idea for a podcast was inspired by her own desire to connect with more women in agriculture.

“Women in agriculture have been a pivotal part of my own career. They expose you to leadership and opportunities and help you get to these new avenues you maybe didn’t see yourself getting to,” she said. “How can we help build these networks and how do we help women be seen?”

Blue earned her undergraduate degree in agronomy, with a minor in Spanish, at South Dakota State University. She also earned her master’s degree in soil science there.

An internship in Washington, D.C., introduced her to the policy-making process on Capitol Hill.

“I was hooked. There’s all these decisions being made. I wanted to work in Washington, D.C., but I had a soil science and agronomy background,” Blue said. “What I loved about agriculture is everybody worked together. It was really, truly a bipartisan issue. I loved it. That’s the way it should be.”

She worked for former Rep. Earl Pomeroy in North Dakota as an agriculture and trade legislative assistant. Blue had an opportunity to be involved in the 2008 farm bill and observe how agriculture policy works.

“Seeing how the farm bill comes together is eye-opening,” she said.

Another highlight of Blue’s career was her time as the USDA Deputy Under Secretary for marketing and regulatory programs. Blue eventually decided she was ready to return to South Dakota. She now divides her time between South Dakota and her husband’s native country, Argentina, and Blue is now a consultant and advocate for Argentine lemon producers.

Blue touts her co-host Church as a South Dakota explorer. He’s based in Washington, D.C., and his career has included teaching, working as a NASA physicist and as an international agriculture trade specialist.

“He loves horses. He asks all our guests about horses,” Blue said, laughing. “He has a very interesting background which I thought made for a fun team… Chris is in D.C., our guests can be anywhere and it’s fun for us to connect like and do that.”

“It seems half (our guests) have horses; the other half and myself wish we did,” Church said.

“Once we get out there, we hope (listeners) will reach out to us with ideas,” Blue said. “Our goal is to help highlight amazing work and achievements of these women… I’m always shocked at the amazing stories people have and to hear the stories the guests surprise us with. We want to raise awareness and… connect women across the state in different ways.”

Listen to “The Best Job in South Dakota” online at BestJobSD.com — Episodes or on Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.