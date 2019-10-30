Bethel Church's Open House and Pie Auction was an event to remember for all who attended, Oct. 20.
"That was the most fun I had spending someone else's money!" Was one rancher's recount of the afternoon.
If you missed the event, you missed a fun time. "It was a hoot." Another said.
There were more than 75 folks present. The forecasted weather was to be miserable. Still, Mother Nature held back her high winds, freezing rain, and sleet for the entire event.
And though the temperature outside dipped as the afternoon progressed, a propane heater set up in the corner sent toasty warm air into the room. The fan overhead turned gently.
More than 30 years have passed since the church lights were on. Surprise and awe could be seen on the faces of many who entered through the church's doors.
"I'm happy to know that people still care about this church. Bethel meant a lot to me while growing up," said Karen Miller, who had driven up from Denver to attend the Open House.
Rural folks were gathered in small groups, chatting and smiling.
The event began with a blessing and The Lords' Prayer led by Pastor Russ Seger. At 2 p.m., the Pie Auction started. Acting auctioneer Casey Soester called out the bids as ranchers and families whooped and hollered competing for each delicious pie presented.
There were apples, cherry, pecan, peach, rhubarb, and sour cream and raisin, to name just a few. The smell of buttery crusts was in the air.
There was no shortage of stories to go with the pies. Memories came flooding back as many gathered around tables in the rear of the church. They flipped through the available binders of black and white prints of homesteaders, ranchers, and farmers taken in the early 1980s by former Whitney resident and photographer Franz Brown.
Other community members donated fun items: cherry wine, farm-fresh eggs, and even a brass chandelier. Greg Dierks said of his award bid for the light fixture, "This will hang in my shop."
He said among the laughter. "It will give it class."
A pastel painting of Bethel Church, by Mary Louise Tejeda-Brown, was raffled off at the end of the auction. Sheila Motz won the raffle.
The Open House was an opportunity to show off all the hard work that was put into restoring the 126-year-old building.
"But we also had a deadline to match a grant from the Sioux County Foundation," Ochoa said. "We needed to raise $2000 by Nov. 1 this year."
Those monies would help fund a new toilet replacing a well-used but old outhouse. The pie auction and raffle raised nearly $5000.
"This was an amazing show of support. It also tells us how important the little church is to our area. Bethel has been a lighthouse on the prairie, and will continue to shine long for future generations."
The Sioux County Foundation had approved of a contingent grant of $4000 to the Community Center at Bethel, Inc. with the stipulation that the community would be able to raise the matching funds by deadline. The monies will fund a new ADA Standard Vault toilet.
"The new toilet would have a concrete pad, a concrete vault so not to contaminate the water table," said Regina Ochoa, Community Center treasurer. "With the updated facility, and a new SST (sweet-smelling toilet), Bethel Church can be active again."
"Bethel Church has always been about the community," Ochoa said. "It can be used for religious services and events: including parties, plays, and reunions and rural gatherings."
It was only four years ago when Boyd Roberts suggested that maybe the siding could be replaced on the building. Bethel's north side listed and bowed.
"It would be good to see it preserved." He suggested. So a handful of folks in the area got together to see if there was any interest.
Funds had to be raised, supplies bought, and labor produced. All through the act of community volunteering and donations of time, monies, and foresight. "We couldn't have done this without the Job Corps students," Roberts said.
The official opening of Bethel Church and Community Center will be sometime late Spring or early Summer 2020.
"We want to make sure our new toilet facility is in place, and the weather is good," Ochoa said. "We are looking forward to hosting several events for those who wish to have a unique and friendly atmosphere for their social gatherings."
Bethel Church and Community Center is located at 10 Eleson Rd. Whitney.
For more information contact: Greg Dierks at 308-430-1408 facebook.com/BethelChurchWhitneyNebraska
Tax-deductible donations accepted for the Bethel Church and Community Center through First National Bank, 202 Main Street Chadron NE 69337.