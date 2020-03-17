Leah (Termes) Oxner, ’13, math teacher at West Middle School in Rapid City, and James Stith, ’10, science teacher at Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Wyo., received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). They received a citation signed by President Trump and $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.
BHSU alums receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching
