BHSU alums receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

BHSU alums receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

  • Updated

Leah (Termes) Oxner, ’13, math teacher at West Middle School in Rapid City, and James Stith, ’10, science teacher at Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Wyo., received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). They received a citation signed by President Trump and $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News