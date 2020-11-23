 Skip to main content
BHSU celebrates grads at three ceremonies

Black Hills State University held three commencement ceremonies on Nov. 21 to honor its 2020 spring, summer and fall graduates. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than having one ceremony for the entire group of BHSU graduates, separate commencement ceremonies were held for the College of Business and Natural Sciences, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences.

“Commencement is an important milestone and we are committed to honoring our graduates with a number of modifications to the usual ceremony," said BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols. Graduates, a limited number of family members, and staff attended the graduations. Those who were not able to attend in person can view the three commencement ceremonies at BHSU.edu/commencement.

