BHSU football game with Chadron State canceled

The Black Hills State University-Chadron State College football game scheduled for Saturday in Chadron, Neb., has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a release by Black Hills State, due to an increased number of positive tests and quarantined student-athletes this week, the Yellow Jackets found it to be in the best interest of both teams to not participate in Saturday's game.
"This week, we have seen an uptick in positive COVID tests over previous weeks as it relates to students and student-athletes," BHSU Athletics Director Jhett Albers said in a statement. "We feel it is in the best interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes to hold off on practices, workouts, and competitions for our high-risk contact sports this weekend."
Albers said they will continue to be diligent in their enforcement of CDC guidelines as it relates to social distancing, and the disinfecting and sanitizing of the facilities and equipment.
"We will also continue our protocols of masking and face covering to lower the risk of spreading the virus, as well as our daily symptom checks and weekly testing procedures going forward," he said,
Chadron State is refunding all fans who had purchased tickets ahead of Saturday's game. Refunds will be processed back to the card that the tickets were purchased on. If fans have any further questions about ticket refunds, they may be directed to Sarah Dykes at sdykes@csc.edu
"Chadron State is totally supportive of Black Hills State and their decision. We know everybody has the safety of the colleges, student athletes and communities in their minds during these times," CSC Athletics Director Joel Smith said.
The Yellow Jackets, 0-2, have two more games scheduled this fall, both at home. After a bye week, BHSU is set to host South Dakota Mines on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. and Chadron State Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
The Eagles, 1-1, have three remaining contests scheduled this fall. On Oct. 31 they travel to Rapid City for a rematch against South Dakota Mines. CSC defeated the Hardrockers 41-25 last Saturday.
Along with the second BHSU game, Chadron State will play the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Nov. 7. It will be the first the two old Nebraska rivals have met in football in 11 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!