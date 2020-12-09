BHSU gifts Thanksgiving dinners to custodians

To recognize and honor custodian workers for their frontline work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills State University faculty and staff created Thanksgiving food baskets for the custodians to share with their families. Each basket included a turkey, ingredients for traditional holiday side dishes and a thank you message from the BHSU community.

“The Thanksgiving season is a special time whereby families, friends, and co-workers pause to consider our blessings … you are among those. Your dedicated service to the BHSU community during the pandemic is noticed and greatly appreciated. We wish to recognize and honor you and your 27 wonderful custodial colleagues whose tireless daily front-line efforts make our campus a safer place to work and learn. We hope that you’ll enjoy the gift and know just how important you are to us,” the message said.

Faculty and staff from across campus donated stuffing mix, potatoes, rolls, butter, and canned goods such as olives and cranberry sauce. Some faculty and staff members also donated cash for the program. Aladdin (BHSU’s contracted dining services vendor) donated all 27 turkeys.

For the past 22 years, BHSU employees have helped one another enjoy their Thanksgiving by providing food baskets. This BHSU tradition was originally inspired by the notion that no one within the BHSU family should feel hungry or disadvantaged, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday. This year's Thanksgiving basket project was coordinated by Mike Isaacson, Debbie Liddick and Ron Showman. Isaacson said there’s always great campus-wide response from employees who are willing to assist with the project.

