BHSU, Mines volleyball drop road matches

Black Hills State University women's volleyball fell to University of Colorado - Colorado Springs in straight sets Friday night in Colorado Springs.

BHSU lost set one (25-20), lost set two (25-23), and lost set three (25-19).

Sierra Ward led the Yellow Jackets in kills recording 10. Karly Marx was the assist leader for BHSU recording 34. Haedyn Rhoades led the team in digs recording 22.

Three Yellow Jackets recorded aces including Karly Marx, Brooke Franklin, and Peyton Bodemann.

Mariah Robinson and Sierra Ward led the team in blocks recording three total blocks each.

In set one the Yellow Jackets got an early edge on the Mountain Lions going up by five 16-11 over UCCS. The Mountain Lions would go on to score four straight points to pull back within one of the Yellow Jackets before scoring six straight to take a five-point lead over BHSU at 23-18. UCCS would go on to win the set 25-20 over the Yellow Jackets.

It would be the Mountain Lions who would take the early lead in set two going up 9-6 over the Yellow Jackets before the Yellow Jackets would score six straight going up 12-9 over the Mountain Lions. The Yellow Jackets would hold onto that lead until the Mountain Lions would rally back and take the lead at 19-18 over BHSU. From that point the teams would be tied four times before UCCS would take the 25-23 set two victory.

In set three the Yellow Jackets and Mountain Lions would stay evenly matched until UCCS would take a four point lead at 17-13 over BHSU. From that point the Mountain Lions would outscore the Yellow Jackets 8-6 to take set three 25-19 and win the match in straight sets.

Up Next

BHSU will compete at CSU Pueblo tomorrow night Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in Pueblo, Colo.

Mines loses to Pueblo

The Hardrockers took on CSU Pueblo Friday night and were unable to get much momentum going, falling in three sets.

South Dakota Mines started the first set playing well, getting out to an early 3-1 lead. Down 5-3, CSU Pueblo would make their move, scoring six straight points to take a 9-5 lead before a Kiley Metzger kill would end the run. The Thunderwolves would continue to keep the Hardrockers at arm's length, forcing a Hardrocker timeout with CSU Pueblo up 14-8. Out of the timeout, South Dakota Mines got a double block from Dejah Behrend and Victoria Zagorski to give them some momentum, scoring four straight, cutting the deficit to 14-12. Kills by Shyann Bastian and Sydney Crites along with a forced error would tie up the set at 16. The next point was originally called in favor of CSU Pueblo, however, it was challenged and reversed in favor of South Dakota Mines to give them a 17-16 lead. CSU Pueblo would call a timeout, with the Hardrockers leading 18-16. CSU Pueblo would retake the lead at 22-21, and then 23-21 leading to a South Dakota Mines timeout. CSU Pueblo would take the set 25-21.

The two teams would start out the second set trading points. Four straight points for the Thunderwolves would force a Hardrocker timeout, trailing 7-3. The Thunderwolves would continue their momentum after the timeout, taking a 10-3 lead before South Dakota Mines would score. CSU Pueblo would continue to roll, taking a 20-11 lead. CSU Pueblo would finish off the set, 25-16.

At the beginning of the third set, the Thunderwolves would maintain their momentum, taking an early 3-1 lead. Back-to-back Jacey Koethe kills would pull the Hardorckers to within 4, 11-7. Another kill by Bastian forced a CSU Pueblo timeout. South Dakota Mines would continue to play well, cutting the CSU Pueblo to 1, before taking a lead after an Anna Thomas ace and a Koethe kill. South Dakota Mines' momentum would carry over, taking an 18-15 lead, forcing CSU Pueblo to take a timeout. After the break, the Thunderwolves would battle back, tying it at 19 leading to another Hardrocker timeout. CSU Pueblo would continue to roll out of the time, winning the set 25-21, to take the match 3-0.

Up Next

The Hardrockers play their last road game of the season on Saturday evening, taking on UCCS at 5 p.m.

