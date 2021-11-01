BHSU, SD Mines have 5 named to RMAC All-Academic First Team

Black Hills State football had three student-athletes named RMAC All-Academic First Team and 13 named to the RMAC Honor Roll list for their efforts, both in the classroom and on the field, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Offensive lineman Nate Clay, running back Nolan Susel and linebacker Aaron Thiele all received First Team honors.

Nate Clay (3.83 GPA) has started seven of the team's eight games. In his first two games of the season, BHSU's offensive line didn't allow a single sack, and have since been a strong protection for the running game all year for a team that has three different players with over 300 rushing yards this season.

Nolan Susel (3.82 GPA) currently ranks 13th in the RMAC with 435 rushing yards and 16th with 608 all-purpose yards. Susel also has three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Aaron Thiele (3.79 GPA), a redshirt freshman ranks second on the Yellow Jackets with 52 tackles and six tackles for loss. He's also accounted for 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two QB hurries.

SINGLETON, MONROE NAMED FIRST-TEAM FOR MINES

Selected to the first team as defensive backs were Christian Singleton and Tony Monroe Jr.

Monroe, a junior mechanical engineering major has a cumulative GPA of 3.49.Singleton, meanwhile, has a 3.41 GPA as a senior interdisciplinary studies major.

Singleton has earned RMAC Special Teams Player of the Week this season after blocking two kicks in the South Dakota Mines victory over Missouri S&T on Sept. 2.

Monroe has started every game this season for the Hardrockers, tallying 24 total tackles and 3 pass breakups.

“I am super proud for Tony Monroe and Christian Singleton," Hardrockers head coach Charlie Flohr said. "This award is a testament to their hard work, dedication and overall commitment to being the best student-athletes they can be.”

In addition to Monroe and Singleton, the Hardrockers had 12 players named to the RMAC Academic Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom: Collin Zur, Joe Luebbers, Cole Peterson, Joseph Alber, Kaleb Roth, Cole Seiwald, Jarrod Svensson, Spencer Zur, Logan Godwin, Cole Jesch, David McDougall, and Connor Stephenson.

