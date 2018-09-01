Black Hills State University swept the Hardrocker Cross Country Classic Saturday at Robbinsdale Park in the season opener for all teams.
The Yellow Jackets especially dominated the women's field, sweeping the top six individual performances. As a team, BHSU scored just 15 points, followed by Chadron State with 62, Montana State-Billings with 81 and south Dakota School of Mines with 82.
In the team standings, BHSU earned the top honors with 18 points, followed by Mines with 60, MSU-Billings took third with 71 points, Chadron State was fourth with 87 points and Dawson Community College secured fifth place with 147.
Black Hills State's Nicole Allerdings earning the individual 5K crown in a time of 19 minutes, 37.48 and teammate Savannah Davis was second in 20:18.80. Also for BHSU, Xiomara Robinson was tird, followed by Calley rith, Tori Moore and Jules Ward.
Adeline Straatmeyer of Mines, but running unattached, was seventh.
The first Mines women's runner to finish was junior Kayla Gagen who grabbed 14th place in time of 21:44.98 while senior teammate Erica Westerman posted a strong mark of 22:46.74 and finish 21st.
In the men's race, Black Hills State's Joshua Davis grabbed top honors, clocking a time of 27 minutes 1.18 seconds in the 8K event. Teammate Keith Osowski earned second place in a time of 27:18.99.
Hardrocker freshman Ryan Moen finished in third place in a time of 27:30.18, while BHSU took the next three spots as Jonah Theisen was fourth, Jake Iverson fifth and Austin Williamson sixth.
Chase Wood was the next runner for Mines in 11th place.
Next up for Chadron State Fall XC Meet on Saturday, while BHSU hosts the Gage McSpadden Memorial race on Sept. 21.
Mines volleyball earns a pair of wins at UNK tourney
The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team closed the University of Nebraska-Kearney Tournament Saturday with a pair of victories.
The Hardrockers toppled Midwestern State in four sets, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-22 and Newman University in straight sets 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19.
against Midwestern State, freshman Dana Thomson had another big match with 21 kills, while Allie Boggs had 24 assists, two serving aces and two blocks. Tana Dahlberg also had 26 digs.
Thomson led the way against Newman with 16 kills, while Boggs had 19 assists and three blocks, and Dahlberg 16 digs.
The Hardrockers, 3-5, will open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play next weekend by hosting Dixie State and Westminster College.
BHSU volleyball falls to Moorhead
The Black Hills State University volleyball team lost 3-1 to Minnesota State – Moorhead, in its final match of the Augustana Invite tournament. The Dragons won by scores of 28-26, 26-28, 25-19, and 25-13.
Madison Hoopman led the BHSU attack with 12 kills, followed by Carisa Becerra with 11 kills and Jadie DeLange with eight. Becerra also had four blocks.
Laurel Leach finished with 37 assists, while Jessy Hibll had 17 kills. Sierra Stugelmeyer also had four blocks.
The Yellow Jackets will kick off conference play by hosting Westminster College and Dixie State Friday and Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center.
Northern State slips past BHSU soccer
Northern State got just two goals but it was more than enough for a 2-0 win over Black Hills State University Saturday in Aberdeen.
In the 39th minute, the Wolves took a 1-0 lead off a headed goal. Northern State outshot BHSU, 7-3.
Although NSU took the first two shots of the second half, the Yellow Jackets had a golden opportunity in the 51st minute when they had a penalty shot. Unfortunately, Jessica Otta saved Alexandria Lisenbe's shot from the spot, keeping the Wolves lead intact.
BHSU was unable to break through, and Northern State secured the victory when Darian Leschewski scored her second of the game in the 86th minute.
BHSU, 0-2, is next in action on Monday at the University of Sioux Falls at 1 p.m.