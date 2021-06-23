BHSU tabs Andrew Conniff as next head soccer coach

Black Hills State University has announced that Andrew Conniff will be the new head women's soccer coach.

"I am so thankful to be given an opportunity to work in BHSU athletics and to be given the trust of administration to lead the women's soccer program," said Conniff in a statement. "I believe this program can provide real value to the Spearfish community and the campus community. Having met with some of the players, I could feel how eager they are to improve and show their worth. We are ready to get to work."

Prior to BHSU, Conniff has most recently been the Assistant Director of Coaching with the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club, where he coaches multiple teams including the U19 girls team, which currently has three NCAA DI commits and three NCAA DII Commits.

Before that, Conniff was the head men's soccer coach at Colorado Mesa during the 2019-2020 season where his team was ranked as high as No. 17 in the nation. The team finished the season with double-digit wins and hosted an RMAC Tournament game.

The program also had 12 players acknowledged as RMAC Academic Honor Roll that year, while four players earned All-RMAC and two were named Academic All-American and All-Region.