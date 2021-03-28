BHSU volleyball drops final two 2 games

PUEBLO, Colo. - Black Hills State volleyball lost both games in their finale pod of the season in Pueblo, Colorado falling 3-1 to Western Colorado and 3-0 to Colorado State University Pablo. The Yellow Jackets lost in four sets to Western Colorado losing set one 14-25, winning set two 25-16, losing set three 22-25, and dropping set four 20-25.
Madison Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets in kills with 11. Karly Marx recorded 22 assists and was the assist leader for BHSU. Haedyn Rhoades led the Yellow Jackets in digs with 21 with Kindra Cerrone close behind with 17 of her own. A handful of Yellow Jackets recorded aces with Cerrone and Hoopman each recording three, Peyton Bodemann recording two, and Haedyn Rhoades recording one.
Set one got off to a slow start for the Yellow Jackets as they would fall behind early 7-3 to the Mountaineers. BHSU would struggle to set a good pace throughout the set breaking up runs by Western with single points but being unable to amass a run of their own. BHSU would fall to Western 25-14 in set one.
The Yellow Jackets came out hot in set two keeping things close until they would be tied with the Mountaineers seven all. With Kindra Cerrone at the line the Yellow Jackets would go on a 10-0 scoring run giving them a 17-7 advantage. The Mountaineers would put together a handful of small scoring runs but would be unable to overcome the ten-point deficit. BHSU would come out on top 25-16.
BHSU and Western Colorado would play an evenly matched third set with each team trading points back and forth for much of the set. The score would end up locked seven times throughout the match before the Mountaineers would pull ahead 20-18. Both teams would continue to trade points after that with the Mountaineers ultimately coming out on top 25-22.
The fourth set would prove to be much of the same between the two teams. BHSU would get on the board first with a Sierra Ward kill to open the set. After going up 3-0 the Yellow Jackets would stay on top throughout much of the set until the Mountaineers would lock the score at 11. Western Colorado would then take the advantage and holding onto a slim lead before going ahead 25-20 to win the set and game.
The Yellow Jackets then took on Colorado State University Pueblo falling in three sets losing 13-25, 13-25, and 22-25.
Mariah Robinson led the Yellow Jackets in kills with six. Karly Marx recorded 12 assists, and for the second time in as many games was the assist leader for the Yellow Jackets. Alexis Trowbridge led the Yellow Jackets in digs with 11. Two Yellow Jackets recorded aces in the second game of the day with Alexis Trowbridge and Karly Marx each recording two.
Set one against the ThunderWolves started off with a bang as Karly Marx would drop an ace to start competition. CSU Pueblo would then go on a three-point scoring run to take the lead over the Yellow Jackets. BHSU would struggle to find momentum following this lead shift as they would be outscored 2-8. The ThunderWolves would hold that lead throughout the rest of the set defeating the Yellow Jackets 25-13.
Set two would start off with BHSU and CSU Pueblo trading points and staying evenly matched until the ThunderWolves would start to put together scoring runs that BHSU could not match. Behind scoring runs the ThunderWolves would get ahead 15-10 over the Yellow Jackets before outscoring BHSU 3-10 to close out the game. BHSU would fall 13-25 in set two.
The Yellow Jackets came out hot in the third set looking for their first set win of the game. BHSU would open up the game going up by two behind a kill from Ward and solid serving by Marx. The two teams would play evenly matched ball for much of the set locking the score seven times throughout the set. After tying the score at 16 all CSU Pueblo would begin to pull away from the Yellow Jackets and ultimately record the set and game win defeating the Yellow Jackets.
BHSU softball loses Sunday doubleheader
DENVER, Colo. - Black Hills State softball dropped its final two games of the weekend at Metro State, 7-3 and 10-6.
The Yellow Jackets move to 2-14 on the season, both overall and in the RMAC.
Halie Litwin started game one, tossing five innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with a strikeout and no walks.
Crystal Amaral started game two in the circle, working three innings and allowing four runs on five hits along with two strikeouts.
Baileigh Hubbard went 3-7 on the day with two doubles and a single while driving in three.
Gianna Haley finished 2-5 over both games, totaling two doubles, two RBI, two walks and a run scored.
Bell Luebken hit a two-run home run in game two, and finished the day going 2-5 with two RBI, three runs scored and a pair of walks.
Emily Marsden went 3-4 with two RBI in game two while Brittany Henricksen hit a double and scored a run.
Game One (L, 7-3):
The Yellow Jackets bats fell cold to start game one, being held hitless through four innings. Walks were to show for BHSU's only baserunners of the game until the team got on the board in the fifth.
Down 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Luebken reached on a walk and Shayla Tuschen reached on an error before back-to-back doubles from Hubbard and Haley cut the Metro State lead to 5-3.
After Litwin allowed one run each of the first five innings, Darian Gottfried entered in relief as the Roadrunners answered BHSU's big sixth inning with a two-run bottom half of their own to extend their lead to 7-3 which would hold the rest of the way.
Game Two (L, 10-6):
BHSU took advantage of a pair of errors to push a run across in the second, tying the game at 1-1 through the first two innings.
After Metro State scored three off Amaral in the third to make it 4-1, Luebken drilled a two-run home run out to left in the fifth, driving in Bri. Henricksen who doubled earlier in the inning, to make it a 4-3 game.
Following BHSU's two runs, the Roadrunners would answer as they scored five in the bottom of the fifth with the help of a grand slam, making it 9-3 moving into the sixth.
In the top of the sixth, back-to-back doubles from Hubbard and Haley made it 9-4, followed by an RBI single from Marsden to push the score to 9-5.
After MSUD got one back in the sixth, the Yellow Jackets loaded the bases in the seventh. Marsden drove one in with a single to left, but that would be all they would muster, falling 10-6.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets return home on Tuesday with doubleheaders against Colorado Christian at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 30, and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on March 31 to open their home schedule.
BHSU soccer wraps up road schedule
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Black Hills State fell to Colorado Mesa 3-0 Sunday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets (0-8, 0-2 RMAC) held tough on defense against a Maverick offense that totaled 12 shots on goal on 26 total shots.
Dz-Rae Jara played all 90 minutes in the box, facing 26 shots and grabbing seven saves.
BHSU started down 1-0 early after CMU scored a goal at the 1-minute mark of the game. Jara would tally five saves the rest of the half, but the Mavericks scored again just before the half at the 43-minute mark to hold a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Out of the half, CMU extended their lead to 3-0, finding the net at 48:29. From there, Jara grabbed three more saves, but the offense couldn't keep up as they fell 3-0.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets play their first home game of the season as they host Metro State on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.
BHSU men's track and field finds success at meet
Black Hills State track and field opened outdoor competition this weekend hosting the Yellow Jacket Spring Open at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish, S.D.
It was a successful outing for the Yellow Jackets despite unfavorable weather conditions Saturday afternoon which caused the men's hammer throw to take place on Sunday morning.
The weekend was highlighted by two Yellow Jackets earning provisional marks for the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Hannah Hendrick recorded a provisional mark in the Pole Vault completing a jump of 3.90m (12' 9.5") and Kyla Sawvell earned a provisional mark in the women's shot-put recording a throw of 14.89m (48' 10.25").
Sprints:
Breanne Fuller kept her success going from the indoor season recording two first place finishes at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open in the 100m (12.02) and the 200m (25.08) dashes. In the 400m dash two Yellow Jackets finished top five with Mikayla Tracy crossing the finish line in fourth place finishing in 1:00.23 and Erica Dykstra not far behind finishing in fifth with a time of 1:00.98.
Hurdles:
Seth Hills recorded two fourth place finishes on the day in both the 110m hurdles (15.54) and the 400m hurdles (58.49).
Relays:
The women's 4x400m relay found success finishing the race in 4:03.36 and coming across the finish line first. Running the women's 4x400 for BHSU was Samantha Bates, Erica Dykstra, Taylor Lundquist, and Mikayla Tracy. For the men, the 4x400 was run by Frank Becker, Landon Nicholson, Ryan Rafferty, and Keith Osowski. The men finished in third place with a time of 3:32.19.
Decathlon:
Connor McGraw and Shane McGraw competed in the decathlon this weekend earning third and fourth place, respectively. Connor tallied 4980 points while Shane recorded 4536 points.
Distance:
Xiomara Robinson was the leader for the women in distance events recording two first place finishes one in the 800m (2:20.27) and the other in the 1500m (4:40.92). She was followed in both races by the green and gold with Taylor Lundquist coming in second in the 800m with a time of 2:22.91 and Ruby Lindquist not far behind her finishing in third with a time of 2:24.39. Lindquist also completed a second-place finish in the 1500m run finishing in 4:42.43. In the 5000m run BHSU took three of the top five slots with Sylvia Brown taking first finishing in 19:02.77. Not far behind her was Kelsey Van Den Hemel who finished in second with a time of 19:33.48. Morgan Wald took fourth with a time of 19:52.44. The men saw equal success in the distance races with Matthew Parker recording a first-place finish in the 5000m run with a time of 15:29.27 and three top five finishes in the 800m and steeplechase. Keith Osowski found himself in first place at the end of the steeplechase finishing the race in 9:35.45. Tim Brown finished in third with a time of 9:59.84 with Collin Brauer not far behind finishing in fifth with a time of 10:47.03. Osowski recorded a second-place finish in the 800m run with a time of 2:01.18. Brown found himself in fourth place with a time of 2:04.97 with Landon Nicholson not far behind in fifth with a time of 2:06.00.
Throws:
Outside of her provisional mark in the shot-put Kyla Sawvell also found herself in first place at the end of the discus competition. Sawvell recorded a throw of 44.45m (145' 10") in the discus. Sawvell also recorded a second-place finish in the Hammer Throw with a throw of 48.56m (159' 4"). Following Sawvell in the hammer throw were two more Yellow Jackets in the top five. Jessica Malm threw 46.17m (151' 6") which was good enough to land her in fourth while Maddi Fiddle threw 45.32m (148' 8") earning herself a fifth-place finish. Hoyt Nicholas threw 43.31m (142' 1") in the discus which earned him a first-place finish while freshman Anothony Rosenstrauch threw 41.43m (135"11) to earn himself a third-place finish. Nicholas also earned a second-place finish in the shot-put with a throw of 14.60m (47'11").
Jumps/Vault:
Hannah Hendrick not only earned a provisional mark in the pole vault with her vault of 3.90m, but she also earned first-place. Samantha Bates jumped 11.05m (36' 3") in the triple jump to earn fifth for the Yellow Jackets on the women's side. For the men Drazen Moratzka found himself in second place in the high jump after completing a jump of 1.95m (6' 4.75"). Ryan Foy finished pole vault in third for the men after his vault of 4.45m (14' 7.25") and rounding out the Yellow Jackets top five finishers was Reece Ullery who jumped 13.67m (44' 10.25") in the triple jump finishing in fourth.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets hit the road to compete at the UNK Loper Open in Kearney, Nebraska on April 3rd.