BHSU volleyball drops final two 2 games

Xiomara Robinson was the leader for the women in distance events recording two first place finishes one in the 800m (2:20.27) and the other in the 1500m (4:40.92). She was followed in both races by the green and gold with Taylor Lundquist coming in second in the 800m with a time of 2:22.91 and Ruby Lindquist not far behind her finishing in third with a time of 2:24.39. Lindquist also completed a second-place finish in the 1500m run finishing in 4:42.43. In the 5000m run BHSU took three of the top five slots with Sylvia Brown taking first finishing in 19:02.77. Not far behind her was Kelsey Van Den Hemel who finished in second with a time of 19:33.48. Morgan Wald took fourth with a time of 19:52.44. The men saw equal success in the distance races with Matthew Parker recording a first-place finish in the 5000m run with a time of 15:29.27 and three top five finishes in the 800m and steeplechase. Keith Osowski found himself in first place at the end of the steeplechase finishing the race in 9:35.45. Tim Brown finished in third with a time of 9:59.84 with Collin Brauer not far behind finishing in fifth with a time of 10:47.03. Osowski recorded a second-place finish in the 800m run with a time of 2:01.18. Brown found himself in fourth place with a time of 2:04.97 with Landon Nicholson not far behind in fifth with a time of 2:06.00.