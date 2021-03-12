BHSU volleyball sweeps Hardrockers

The Black Hills State volleyball team picked up a nice three-set road win over rival South Dakota Mines Friday night at the King Center.
The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 3-4 RMAC) won set one 25-16, set two 25-16 and finished the three-set sweep with a 25-19 victory.
The loss dropped Mines to 3-6 in the RMAC and 3-7 overall.
Sierra Ward led the Jackets with 11 kills to go along with two blocks. Karly Marx paced BHSU with 15 assists and had seven digs.
Haedyn Rhoades had 10 digs to lead the team while recording three assists and Peyton Bodemann added two aces and four blocks.
The Hardrockers ended the match with 26 kills on 118 attacks. They added 25 assists, 41 digs and four total blocks. The Yellow Jackets closed out the bout with 38 kills on 107 attacks, tacked on 33 assists, 48 digs and eight total blocks.
Individually for the 'Rockers, Lily Bartling paced the team with six kills on 13 attacks and had a .308 hitting percentage while Jacey Koethe, Dejah Behrend and Chelsea Brewster all contributed with five kills each. Shyann Bastian tallied the most assists for SDM with 12, while Brewster notched 12 digs and Anna Thomas had 11.
BHSU took an early lead in set one, and led 10-7 before going on a 5-1 scoring run to extend it to a 14-8 lead. Points went back-and-forth until the Yellow Jackets took six of the final seven points to win the set.
Set two saw both teams trade points out of the gate, but BHSU would hold the slim advantage before out-scoring SD Mines 9-2 behind three kills from Emma Desanti to go up 19-12. Kills by Ward, Hoopman and Mariah Robinson down the stretch closed set two with a 25-17 win.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 7-3 lead in set three using three kills from Hoopman. The Hardrockers would pull to within 11-10, but BHSU took advantage of some SD Mines errors to win the next five straight points, making it 16-10. The Yellow Jackets held that advantage the rest of the way, going on to win 25-19.
The Yellow Jackets will head home for Senior Day with a pair of non-conference matches on Sunday, taking on UMary at 11 a.m. and Montana State Billings at 5 p.m.
South Dakota Mines will stay home Monday night and host Montana State Billings at 7 p.m .