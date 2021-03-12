BHSU volleyball sweeps Hardrockers

The Black Hills State volleyball team picked up a nice three-set road win over rival South Dakota Mines Friday night at the King Center.

The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 3-4 RMAC) won set one 25-16, set two 25-16 and finished the three-set sweep with a 25-19 victory.

The loss dropped Mines to 3-6 in the RMAC and 3-7 overall.

Sierra Ward led the Jackets with 11 kills to go along with two blocks. Karly Marx paced BHSU with 15 assists and had seven digs.

Haedyn Rhoades had 10 digs to lead the team while recording three assists and Peyton Bodemann added two aces and four blocks.

The Hardrockers ended the match with 26 kills on 118 attacks. They added 25 assists, 41 digs and four total blocks. The Yellow Jackets closed out the bout with 38 kills on 107 attacks, tacked on 33 assists, 48 digs and eight total blocks.

Individually for the 'Rockers, Lily Bartling paced the team with six kills on 13 attacks and had a .308 hitting percentage while Jacey Koethe, Dejah Behrend and Chelsea Brewster all contributed with five kills each. Shyann Bastian tallied the most assists for SDM with 12, while Brewster notched 12 digs and Anna Thomas had 11.