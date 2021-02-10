Bid approved for school lot project

Those who park in or drive through the large lot to the east of the Chadron primary and middle schools will have a smoother ride next school year, following action taken by the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education Monday evening.
As part of their action agenda, the board approved a $387,995.50 bid from Buettner Construction to improve the lot. This includes sidewalk sections, drainage improvements, concrete work and asphalt resurfacing. While the majority of the work will be done on the lot, it was noted that the project also includes the driveway area between the two school buildings, extending east from Ann Street.
Additional bids were received from Fuller Construction and Simon out of South Dakota, though Buettner came in as the low bid and was recommended by David Coe, who has been advising the board on the project. The cost for the project will be paid partly from the current budget and partly from the 2021-22 year budget, and is expected to be completed over the summer break.
In keeping with school breaks, the board also approved the draft of the 2021-22 school calendar, with a start time of Aug. 12 for staff and Aug. 17 for students. Last days would be May 19 for students, May 20 for staff.
It was noted the draft of the calendar was taken to building administrators, who then met with their leadership teams for further discussion.
Board member Boone Huffman expressed concern about students returning from breaks with only two days left in a school week. For instance, the Christmas break starts with an early dismissal on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and runs through Wednesday, Jan. 5, with students returning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6 and 7.
Huffman said he would like to see the students come back sooner, and further pointed out with this change and other minor changes to the calendar students could get out a week sooner for summer vacation.
Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing and other administrators noted the two-day week when students return from a long break allows them opportunity to get back into the routines and procedures of school, so they can transition more easily into the full week.
Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack also pointed out the three 1:30 dismissal days at the start of the year provide time for staff meetings as well as the orientation and roll out for student laptops.
Also with regard to building and grounds improvements, action was tabled on updating and repairing an HVAC unit on the north end of the Chadron Primary gymnasium. Superintendent Ginger Meyer said Rasmussen Mechanical Services bid $4,079 for the project in September of 2019. That bid was extended and remains the current bid, she said, but after discussion the board chose to further table the matter until other bids could be received.
Action was also taken on Policy 4019.15, Health Information Privacy, and Policy 4019.28, Reporting of Child Abuse/Neglect, accepting them with minor grammatical changes.
The board also approved its membership in the Nebraska Association of School Boards for 2021-22, at a cost of $5,446 for dues.
The superintendent contract and administration salary were both approved for the coming school year, each with raises of 1.3%, similar to what was provided for teachers.
Two resignations were approved, that of Jeanne Hoffman, who has spent 30 years teaching – 17 in Chadron – and of Stephanie Cogdill, who has spent all her 31 years of teaching with the district. A contract was approved for Jeri Anderson as a middle school Language Arts teacher.