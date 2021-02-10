Bid approved for school lot project

Those who park in or drive through the large lot to the east of the Chadron primary and middle schools will have a smoother ride next school year, following action taken by the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education Monday evening.

As part of their action agenda, the board approved a $387,995.50 bid from Buettner Construction to improve the lot. This includes sidewalk sections, drainage improvements, concrete work and asphalt resurfacing. While the majority of the work will be done on the lot, it was noted that the project also includes the driveway area between the two school buildings, extending east from Ann Street.

Additional bids were received from Fuller Construction and Simon out of South Dakota, though Buettner came in as the low bid and was recommended by David Coe, who has been advising the board on the project. The cost for the project will be paid partly from the current budget and partly from the 2021-22 year budget, and is expected to be completed over the summer break.

In keeping with school breaks, the board also approved the draft of the 2021-22 school calendar, with a start time of Aug. 12 for staff and Aug. 17 for students. Last days would be May 19 for students, May 20 for staff.