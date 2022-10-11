Big quarterback leads Indians past Cardinals

With quarterback Harry Caskey, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior, leading the way, the Ogallala Indians played perhaps their best offensive game of the season and downed the Chadron Cardinals 38-21 on their home field last Friday night.

Both teams are now 4-3 for the season.

Caskey, who began his career as a tight end, the position it looks like he should play, proved to be both a capable runner and passer. He carried the ball 29 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns and completed 11 of 14 passes for 149 yards and one TD. In addition, he completed a pair of two-point conversion passes and ran for a third conversion.

All told, Caskey had a hand in 30 of his team’s 38 points. He also had an 80-yard touchdown romp called back because of holding by a teammate.

The Indians, who were coming off a 37-6 loss to McCook, posted two-point conversions after four of their five touchdowns. That helped them maintain the lead all the way after they went ahead 8-7 in the first period.

The Cardinals scored on the game’s opening possession. A 13-yard run by Seth Gaswick and a defensive holding penalty against the Indians preceded quarterback Broc Berry’s four-yard touchdown run after he’d faked a handoff to Malachi Swallow. Gunnar Lans kicked the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.

Ogallala also scored the first time it had the ball. Although the Cards’ Xander Provance broke up pass early in the 48-yard drive, Caskey completed his ensuing three tosses to different receivers. The final one was a 14-yard screen pass to Mario Bush, who was stopped a yard shy of the goal line. Caskey sneaked into the end zone on the next play and then threw a conversion pass to Race McClure.

The Indians also scored on their first possession of the second quarter. Caskey had a 23-yard run to launch the drive, completed another screen pass to Bush and then faked a handoff to Caden Rezac, but kept the ball and went the final five yards for a TD with 9:20 left on the clock. Another Caskey-to-McClure conversion pass gave the hosts a 16-7 lead.

The Cardinals responded in a hurry. They began the drive at their own 40 following Ogallala’s poor kickoff. Quinn Bailey carried Berry’s short pass 19 yards to the Indians’ 21, and Malachi Swallow ran around end to paydirt on the next play. Lans’ PAT boot made the score 16-14.

Ogallala went on top 24-14 with 4:22 left before halftime by completing a 65-yard drive that was capped by Caskey’s 28-yard pass to McClure on fourth down and five. The same duo passed for another two-point conversion.

The Cardinals opened the second half with a promising drive after runs by Bailey and Swallow moved the ball to the Ogallala’s six. An illegal procedure penalty set the Cards back five yards and fourth down and 11 pass was incomplete.

There were more fireworks in the third. Caskey broke away for what appeared to be a touchdown on an 80-yard sprint around end, but it was erased by a holding call that had occurred early in the jaunt.

Moments later, the Cards were called for pass interference, but Gage Wild made crisp tackle to thwart another potential big play by the Indians. Wild’s stop forced the hosts to punt, but Bailey blocked it, giving Chadron possession at midfield.

More dramatics would follow. Caskey sacked Berry for a loss, but one play later, Berry and Provance connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the end zone with less than a minute left on the third stanza clock. Lans again kicked the PAT, cutting Ogallala’s lead to 24-21.

The Indians added two touchdowns in the fourth frame. The first came with 7:34 to play when Caskey scored from the one after Ogallala put together some medium-size plays that included a pass from Caskey to McClure, a sweep by Cole Stokey and a keeper by Caskey. However, the quarterback’s attempt to run for another two-point conversion was stopped by the Cardinals, leaving the tally at 30-21.

The Cards’ ensuing drive was hampered by a pair of holding calls. Shortly after turning the ball over Ogallala just under five minutes remaining, Provance forced the hosts to fumble and Wild recovered the bobble.

A lengthy pass to Gaswick, who was a couple of steps ahead of the defender, was a bit too long, falling incomplete. Senior Ethan Skalsky then sacked Berry and another pass on fourth down and 13 was broken up by Ogallala with about two minutes left to play.

The Indians took over on the Cardinals’ 31, didn’t seem to be in hurry to put the ball in play, but picked up a first down before Mario Bush broke free for a 24-yard touchdown. Caskey ran for another two-point conversion, and the Indians had defeated the Cards, but for just the second time in the last six games.

Chadron’s other loss was to the Keith County rivals was in 2019.

Bailey, who carried 34 times for 153 yards vs. Sidney the previous week, had 12 totes for 115 at Ogallala. Wild (15), Provance (14), Bailey (10) and Caden Buskirk (10) were busy tacklers.

The Cardinals will host Alliance for homecoming this Friday night in their final home game.

; ; Chad.; Ogal.

First Downs; 12; 22

Total Net Yards; 255; 338

Rushes, Yards; 26-157; 49-189

Passing Yards; 98; 149

Passing; 6-19-0; 11-14-0

Return Yards; 63; 0

Punts, Average; 2-38.5; 2-0

Fumbles, Lost; 0-0; 2-1

Penalties, Yards; 8-80; 7-65

Chadron 7 7 7 0 ---21

Ogallala 8 16 0 14 ---38

Chad—Broc Berry run (Gunnar Lans kick)

Ogal—Harry Caskey 1 run (Race McClure pass from Caskey)

Ogal—Caskey 5 run (McClure pass from Caskey)

Chad—Malachi Swallow 21 run (Lans kick)

Ogal—McClure 28 pass from Caskey (Rezac run)

Chad—Xander Provance 30 pass from Berry (Lans run)

Ogal—Caskey 3 run (run failed)

Ogal—Mario Bush 24 run (Caskey run)

Rushing: Chad—Quinn Bailey 12-115, Malachi Swallow 3-23, Seth Gaswick 2-17. Ogal—Harry Caskey 29-139, Bush 14-40.

Passing: Chad—Broc Berry 6-19-0, 98 yards, 1 TD. Ogal—Harry Caskey 11-14-0, 149 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Chad—Quinn Bailey 2-34, Seth Gaswick 2-21, Xander Provance 1-30, Trey Hendrickson 1-13;

Kickoff Returns: Chad—Seth Gaswick 3-39, Malachi Swallow 1-16, Lein 1-8.

Tackles: Chad—Gage Wild 7-8, 15; Xander Provance 7-7, 14; Caden Buskirk 8-2, 10; Quinn Bailey 3-7, 10; Malachi Swallow 3-5, 8; Trey Hendrickson 3-5, 8; Seth Gaswick 3-4, 7; Blake Rhembrandt 1-3, 4; Darion Dye 0-4, 4.