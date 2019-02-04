A big fourth quarter propelled the New Underwood girls' basketball team to a overtime win over Kadoka Area 65-59 at home Monday night.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Kougars 18-7 in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and took care of business in the overtime period.
At the end of the first quarter Kadoka Area led 13-10, and that lead was 27-24 at halftime. The lead extended to 45-36 at the end of the third quarter before New Underwood made its run.
Both the Lady Tigers and the Lady Kougars had four scorers in double figures. Jaedyn Finkbeiner paced New Underwood with 18 points and eight rebounds, Jae Hanks kicked in 14, Avery Heinert had 12 and Lexi Ballard had 10.
Kadoka Area was led by Lavin Bendt who had 18, Kaylee Eisnebraun had 13, Alyssa Civitak had 12 and Katy O'Daniel had 10.
New Underwood, 15-1, travels to face Bennett County Friday while Kadoka Area, 12-5, hosts Todd County Thursday.
WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 61, LYMAN 44: A big fourth quarter was the difference as the Coyotes ran past the Raiders Monday.
Waverly-South Shore led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. That lead was trimmed to one, at 37-36 at the end of the third quarter.
The Coyotes then outscored Lyman 24-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Ali Kranz led Waverly-South Shore with 24 points and six rebounds. Kayt Garnos led Lyman with 12 points while Maddy Manger and Kaycee Wagner kicked in 10. Wagner also had rebounds.
Lyman falls to 7-10 on the season and will face Philip Friday while Waverly-South Shore moved to 9-5 and will face Langford Area today.