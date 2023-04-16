The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for one 2023 bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning April 17.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime. The permit is not transferable.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central time April 17 and ends Aug. 4. Applications will be received at Game and Parks offices until 5 p.m. or, if applying at OutdoorNebraska.org, through 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 4.

The permit will be drawn Aug. 31, and the successful applicant will be notified.

The 2023 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 28 - Dec. 22.