Bill preventing invasive procedures at school fails on House floor

PIERRE | Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller's bill to prohibit the conduct of certain physical examinations or screenings on students in a school district without parental consent failed to pass Thursday afternoon in the House of Representatives.
After passing out of committee with a 7-5 vote, the measure failed on the House floor by a vote of 35-34 with one member excused.
The Rapid City delegation was split 7-3 on HB1156 with Frye-Muller, Taffy Howard, Tina Mulally, Chris Johnson, Tony Randolph, Scyller Borglam and Tim Goodwin in favor of the measure and Mike Diedrich, David Johnson and Jess Olson opposed.
HB1156 says in part "No nonemergency, invasive physical examination or screening may be conducted on any student in any school district without the prior written consent of the student's parent or guardian. The written consent of the parent or guardian shall be obtained by the school district specifically for the particular examination or screening that is being conducted. No parental consent for any nonemergency, invasive physical examination or screening may be included as part of a routine consent form contained in a school handbook and signed annually by parents or guardians at the start of a school year. Parental consent shall be obtained separately and distinctly for each examination or screening conducted."
Some opponents of the bill claimed that schools aren't performing invasive procedures so the bill solves a problem that doesn't exist. Frye-Mueller argued that no one knows if schools are performing these procedures and this act would protect parents' rights
"This was a great bill that only improved federal law," Frye-Mueller said after the vote. Because it was a close vote, Frye-Mueller asked for the measure to be considered again in a future floor session.