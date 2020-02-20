Bill preventing invasive procedures at school fails on House floor

HB1156 says in part "No nonemergency, invasive physical examination or screening may be conducted on any student in any school district without the prior written consent of the student's parent or guardian. The written consent of the parent or guardian shall be obtained by the school district specifically for the particular examination or screening that is being conducted. No parental consent for any nonemergency, invasive physical examination or screening may be included as part of a routine consent form contained in a school handbook and signed annually by parents or guardians at the start of a school year. Parental consent shall be obtained separately and distinctly for each examination or screening conducted."