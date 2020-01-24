Bill seeks to have Legislature govern itself by rule rather than law

PIERRE — How the Legislature operates was at issue Friday morning in a meeting of the House State Affairs Committee.

The committee considered, and approved, bills dealing with how the Legislature operates. HB1001 would repeal laws that determine the time and place of legislative sessions, the elective officers of the House and Senate, how to handle tie votes in House, the appointment of legislative employees and presiding officers, the assignment of interns and the administration of the intern program.

Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, the prime sponsor of the bills, said they were needed to clean up duplication with the state Constitution and to put the Legislature in compliance with its own rules.

By taking these items out of statute, Haugaard said the Legislature would rely on its own rule-making authority to decide on how it is governed.

Nathan Sanderson, representing the South Dakota Retailers, said the Legislature’s rule-making functions are not as open and transparent as the process it goes through to make new laws.

“We know how the Legislature as a body is going to function,” Sanderson said. “I submit to you, this is not good government.”