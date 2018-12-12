Playing in their first game of the season, the Hot Springs Bison boys came out fast and never slowed, defeating the Chadron Cardinals 63-34, Monday, in Hot Springs.
The Bison wasted no time, putting up seven points by the time the Cardinals would get their first basket, and leading 17-5 after the first quarter.
The Cardinals, who missed on a handful of 3-point attempts early, got all five first-quarter points from 6-foot-9 senior Pat Rust.
“One of the things we wanted to focus on was coming with the right defensive mindset and I thought we were really able to answer the call,” Hot Springs Head Coach Aaron Noteboom says.
Chadron would fare better in the second quarter as both teams came away with 17 point, but the Bison would close the door on the Cardinals in the second half, allowing just four points against in the third and eight points in the fourth.
“Chadron’s always a pretty talented ball club,” Noteboom says. “We thought we matched up well with their big kids and their guards. We wanted to make sure that defense was our focus. We felt like if we defended and rebounded we could take care of business.”
Hot Springs Alex Bilbruck led all scorers with 22 points. Teammate Matt Norton was the Bison’s next best scorer with 15. Norton helped the Bison build their early lead hitting his two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and was one of four Hot Springs players to sink a 3-point shot in the first half. Seniors Thane Lockhart, and Kelton Harris, who each had seven points in the contest, and classmate Andy Wendland had Hot Springs’ other first-half 3-pointers.
“Hot Springs is an athletic basketball team that can shoot the ball and get to the basket,” Chadron Head Coach Mitch Barry says, “On defense we tried 1-3-1, but we had trouble keeping them from penetrating and kicking for 3s, so we went to (man to man coverage) and couldn’t keep them in front of us.”
Chadron’s lone double digit scorer was Cooper Huesman who had 11 points. Rust was Chadron’s next best scorer with seven.
“On offense we are in a funk shooting right now,” Barry says. “We’re taking a lot of bad shots and forcing shots. We need to do a better job getting the ball inside more.
“I thought the effort was there,” Barry says, “but Hot Springs is a better basketball team than we are.”
Monday evening was Chadron’s third game in four days. The 3-3 team has two home games remaining before heading into the holiday break. The Cardinals host Scottsbluff, Friday, and Gering, Saturday.
The Bison boys travel Saturday to Hill City and Oelrichs, Monday, before the holiday break.