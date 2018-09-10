The Hot Springs Bison football team squared off against the Douglas Wyoming Bearcats in Hot Springs Friday night.
The Bison took the lead first with a 18 yard run from Andrew Wendland in the first quarter for a touchdown. The Beadcats were quick to respond, scoring two of their own passing touchdowns putting Douglas up 14-7 going into the second half.
In the second quarter, Morgan Harkless connected with Matt Norton for a 30 yard touchdown pass. Following a missed extra point, the Bison went into halftime down one point, 14-13.
The third quarter was scoreless.
The Bearcats took control in the fourth quarter with two big scores, including a 78 yard touchdown pass and 44 yard touchdown run.
The Bison ultimately fell to the Bearcats 28-13, giving Hot Springs its first loss of the season.
Head coach Ben Kramer said, “Douglas is a good ball club. We had our chances but didn’t capitalize. Some scary moments but I think everyone will recover and be just fine. Pretty proud of how this team played through adversity. Tough kids, glad they’re on our team.”
Those scary moment may be in reference to an incident involving Hot Springs senior Thane Lockhart. With 15 seconds to go in the final quarter, Lockhart took a shot that left all of Woodward Field silent.
After attempting a short-yardage catch, Lockhart was hit high by a Douglas player. Other players immediately called for assistance after the play. After the collision he was on the field motionless for several minutes as medical staff assessed him.
Ultimately he was back-boarded and taken from the facility by ambulance.
As the ambulance left, players, coaches and fans gathered at mid-field for a moment of silence and prayer for the young man.
The Hot Springs Star was unable to get an official update on Lockhart's status, but if Coach Kramer's quote is any indication, his situation is looking positive.
The Bison will be in Custer this Friday at 6:00 p.m.