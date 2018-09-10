Bison boys golf competed in two meets last week.
Douglas Wind Invite on Thursday at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course lived up to its name-“WIND INVITE”!!
Schools entered included: Douglas, Hot Springs, Rapid City Stevens, Spearfish, Rapid City Central, Belle Fourche, Lead/Deadwood, Pine Ridge and St.Thomas More.
RC Central, RC Stevens and Spearfish played their JV teams.
RC Stevens took the team title with a 4 person 18 hole score of 367, 2nd-Spearfish-384, 3rd-Hot Springs-408, 4th-RC Central-431,5th –Belle Fourche-438.
Spearfish’s Zac Tipton won the medalist honors with a 18 hole score of 85.
Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris-94(4th Place), Zane Cope-101, Mode Kerr-105, Mason VanBibber-108, Hayden VanBibber-118 and Terry Reetz-143.
Custer Pre-Regions on Friday, September 7 at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course.
Schools entered included: Custer, Hot Springs, St. Thomas More, Little Wound, Belle Fourche, Red Cloud, Lead/Deadwood.
Custer took the team title with a 4 person 18 hole score of 362, 2nd Hot Springs-391, 3rd-STM-399, 4th-Little Wound-447 and 5th-Belle Fopurche-457.
Little Wound’s Lance Christensen won the medalist honors with a 18 hole score of 75, 2nd-Custer’s Austin Eggers-87, 3rd-Custer’s Dylan Polzine-88, 4th-STM’s Carter Janssen-89
And 5th-HS Mason VanBibber-90.
Hot Springs was led by Mason VanBibber-90, Jacob Harris-94, Mode Kerr-102, Zane Cope-105, Hayden VanBibber-123 and Ethan Savage-139.
The Bison play next in the Spearfish Invitational on the Spearfish Country Club Golf Course on Septeber 11.