Hot Springs traveled to the Spearfish Golf Meet held on Tuesday, September 11, in Spearfish on the Spearfish Country Club Golf Course.
Schools entered-Spearfish, Lead/Deadwood, Belle Fourche St. Thomas More, Custer, Hot Springs, RC Central, RC Stevens, Sturgis, Douglas and Little Wound.
Spearfish took the team title with a 4 person 18 hole score of 320, 2nd Sturgis-347, 3rd-RC Stevens-367.
Hot Springs team score -431, good for 7th place.
Spearfish’s Kevin Kolb won the Medalist honors with a 18 score of 76, 2nd-Sturgis’s Tice McVay-80 and 3rd Spearfish’s Sam Grout-81.
Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris-103, Modes Kerr-108, Mason VanBibber-108, Zane Cope-112, Hayden VanBibber-138 and Terry Reetz-148.