The Hot Springs Bison and Rapid City Christian Comets boys’ basketball teams will go into the 8A Regional Tournament as the second and third seeds with the chance to meet again.
At Hart Ranch, they showed that if that happens, it could likely come down to the final minutes just as it did Friday night before the Bison held on for the 48-42 victory.
Despite the loss, Christian remains just a hair ahead of the Bison in the power points, as the Comets have 43.737 points with one game to play (today at Gregory), while Hot Springs closed the regular-season at 43.700.
Hot Springs, 17-3, jumped out to a double-digit first-quarter lead before the Comets chipped away and eventually took the lead in the third period. But the Bison answered with some tough outside shooting from senior Kelton Harris and won the final four minutes to get the victory.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game coming in,” Hot Springs coach Aaron Noteboom said. “Rapid City Christian is a very well-coached, disciplined team. We knew we needed to play some good basketball to be able to compete, and I think we did that tonight.”
St. Thomas More will go into next week’s regional tournament as the top seed and on the top of the bracket. The second and third seeds would then meet on the bottom side of the bracket after one win each, with that winner also earning a berth into the SoDak 16.
“I think you saw a game tonight between two teams that can play with each other,” Rapid City Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. “For our kids, we learned from this one, we learned from all of our mistakes. And hopefully next week we can put ourselves in a chance to get a rematch with them.”
It was all Hot Springs early, as Thane Lockhart hit a pair of 3-pointers early and scored eight points in the first period as the Bison jumped out an 18-9 lead.
It was 20-9 early in the second before the Comets came back and held the Bison in check for much of the quarter, cutting the lead to 22-19 at the halftime break.
“They made some good adjustments after going down early that kind of stifled us a little offensively,” Noteboom said. “After halftime, we talked about things that we could do to take away some things from them and add some things for us offensively. I thought it worked out for us.”
Five straight points by Levi Vanden Bos gave the Comets their first lead of the game at 29-26 three minutes into the third period.
But Harris hit two 3-pointers and the Bison regained the momentum 35-31 heading into the fourth.
Raid City Christian, 15-4, could never quite catch Hot Springs again, although it was still a two-point gave midway through the final period.
But again, Hot Springs responded with another 3-pointer by Harris, and the Bison hit 8-of-10 free throws to hold on for the win.
“We started out really well, coming out of the gate firing, but they caught beck up. They switched in that 2-3 (zone) and it gave us some problems,” Harris said. “But we got back into our rhythm and got Thane (Lockhart) inside and he did a really good job of passing it inside out and creating shots for us.”
Harris led the Bison with 15 points, followed by Lockhart with 12 points and Morgan Harkless with 10 points.
“Kelton is a great shooter,” Noteboom said. “He likes the moment too. If there is a guy on our team that we want to take big shots, it is Kelton Harris.”
Zane Schlabach led all scorers for the Comets with 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of credit goes of Hot Springs. They are a veteran team, a well-coached team,” Courtney said. “We didn’t do a good job tonight of making adjustments. They did a nice job of keeping us off balance, switching up between their 1-3-1 and man. And we had way too many turnovers.”
Still, both coaches like the way their teams are playing heading into the playoffs.
Noteboom said the win was a nice way to end the regular season.
“It kind of woke our guys up a little bit. We have a lot of seniors on this team,” he said. “Now it’s win or go home. We have to come out every night and play our best.”
Courtney said they haven’t beaten Gregory since he became head coach and Saturday would be a good day to do just that in preparation of the regionals.
“We want to close the regular season the right way and see if we can get hot in the playoffs,” Courtney said.