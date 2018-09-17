HOT SPRINGS-The Hot Springs Bison won a soccer match against Sturgis Brown in Hot Springs on Friday, September 14.
The final score was Hot Springs 3, Sturgis 2.
Hot Springs scored all three of its goals in the first half courtesy of Maggie Preuss, Michael Rooks and Max Meyer.
Sturgis scored both its goals in the second half.
Head coach, Wendell Gehman had the following to say on the game, "The Bison came out strong at the beginning of the first half. We had the lion’s share of the opportunities, but Sturgis battled hard. The goals came for us in the first half with a career first for Maggie Preuss, 7th grader, who pounced on a rebound from a Max Meyer shot to finish it in the lower left corner. Our second goal from Michael Rooks came from distance when he turned and shot quickly with his left arcing the ball over the Sturgis keeper. Goal three from Max Meyer resulted from his hard work up front ending in a deft left-footed shot past the outstretched goalie. In the second half, Sturgis ratcheted up the pressure resulting in their first goal with in the first 15 minutes. Sturgis put their second one in with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. The Bison battled hard to the end and held on for a well-deserved second win extending their record to 2-1-3."
The Bison will meet the Scoopers for an away rematch on Thursday, Sept. 20.