Bison's Anderson tied for 1st as Cardinals sit 7 strokes back at Class B State; Wall boys in 8th

The Bison girls golf team found itself in the lead for much of the first round of the Class B state golf tournament Monday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.

By the end of Day 1 the Cardinals dropped to second, but are very much in the hunt and trail leader Estelline/Hendricks by just seven strokes heading into Tuesday's final round, 268 to 275.

Sophomore Greta Anderson currently leads Bison with a 10-over-80 to sit tied for first among the field of 99 golfers with Kaylee Johnson of Estelline/Hendricks. Teammate Allison Kahler, fresh off her Region 6B title, is in fourth place after shooting an 84, while Ella Anderson is in 81st with a 111 and Mary Carmichael is in 94th with a 121.

White River is three strokes behind Bison in third place with a cumulative score of 278. Karlie Cameron is in a four-way tie for 12th with a 91, while Remedy Morrison is close behind in 16th with 92. Kelsey Morrison is tied for 26th with a 95, and Riley Lunderman is 99th with a 165.