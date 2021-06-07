Bison's Anderson tied for 1st as Cardinals sit 7 strokes back at Class B State; Wall boys in 8th

The Bison girls golf team found itself in the lead for much of the first round of the Class B state golf tournament Monday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.
By the end of Day 1 the Cardinals dropped to second, but are very much in the hunt and trail leader Estelline/Hendricks by just seven strokes heading into Tuesday's final round, 268 to 275.
Sophomore Greta Anderson currently leads Bison with a 10-over-80 to sit tied for first among the field of 99 golfers with Kaylee Johnson of Estelline/Hendricks. Teammate Allison Kahler, fresh off her Region 6B title, is in fourth place after shooting an 84, while Ella Anderson is in 81st with a 111 and Mary Carmichael is in 94th with a 121.
White River is three strokes behind Bison in third place with a cumulative score of 278. Karlie Cameron is in a four-way tie for 12th with a 91, while Remedy Morrison is close behind in 16th with 92. Kelsey Morrison is tied for 26th with a 95, and Riley Lunderman is 99th with a 165.
Among other notable Day 1 performances, Kassidy Weeldreyer is tied for 12th after shooting a 91, and Potter County's Olivia Mikkelsen cracked the top 20 with a 92, good for a tie for 16th.
WALL BOYS IN 8TH
The Wall boys golf team is in a tie for eighth place with Garretson after Round 1 of the Class B state tournament Monday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.
Reid Hanson leads the Eagles with a 13-over-85 for a seven-way tie for 20th, while Emmet Dinger is tied for 53rd with a 92 with teammate Trevor Schulz.
Keldon Fitzgerald of Philip and Jaydon Goebel of Potter County cracked the top 20 with scored of 84 and 85, respectively, to sit in ties for 15th and 20th.